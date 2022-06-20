As Twitchy readers know, Taylor Lorenz went after Matt Yglesias for making light of his catching COVID because apparently when someone catches it they CAN NOT JOKE ABOUT IT because God forbid anyone cope with humor. We’re not entirely sure what bug crawled up her backside years ago but whatever it was, yikes.

After shaming Yglesias here …

I’m glad it’s a joke for u Matt and that you’re lucky enough to get access to great care, but for those who have had their lives destroyed by the virus and who have had loved ones die from or suffer w/ LC it’s not funny. Hope you can have a little more empathy, especially today — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 19, 2022

She went on to shame an actual COVID survivor, and not just any survivor but someone who was in a coma and has experienced life-changing effects from the virus she doesn’t want anyone joking about. User @Real_Life_Dad shared his experience with Lorenz perhaps in the hope that she’d figure out it’s ok to keep your sense of humor about well, any and everything. It’s how some of us actually get through the worst of times.

Ahem.

Hi Taylor, can I joke about it? This is me, the first time I sat up after the coma they had to put me in due to covid. It nearly killed me 4 times in the 41 days I was in the coma. You have a choice, crack jokes, or let it destroy your mind so I say start joking and keep it up. pic.twitter.com/6gtc3w2JSp — Midwest Gun Dad (@Real_Life_Dad) June 19, 2022

BOOM.

All the BOOM.

So much boom it went around to not boom and then back to BOOM.

And amen.

Taylor, seeing the error of her ways thanked him for a little reality and perspective … PSYCH.

She doubled down on awful and lectured him on ‘lateral ableism’.

There’s a big difference btw joking abt ur own condition at ur own expense, & joking at the expense of others, especially those who are suffering. Continually minimizing an illness that is still devastating so many is harmful. I encourage you to learn about lateral ableism — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 19, 2022

Talk about a villain.

He just had this to say to her …

Dear G-d I am a half crippled, fat, balding, internet shitposter, and still more likeable then you. — Midwest Gun Dad (@Real_Life_Dad) June 19, 2022

Let’s be honest, we’ve met moldy bologna sandwiches who are more likable than she is.

Dad’s are allowed unlimited dad jokes on father’s day so even without your 41 days of near dying it’s ok — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) June 20, 2022

“dad jokes” or any jokes made at the expense of those who are suffering are shitty no matter what the day. If your dad is still healthy and alive and isn’t battling COVID or Long Covid, be grateful for that and have some empathy for others who can’t be as flippant. — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 20, 2022

Now, THIS is an ARGLE BARGLE RAR if we’ve ever seen one.

No matter what your views may be if you’re a decent person you should be able to come to the conclusion that @TaylorLorenz is a horrible human being. pic.twitter.com/TPGZ1h3Ngk — jhawk4life ™ 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇮🇪 (@jhawk4life) June 20, 2022

She certainly isn’t helping make herself any more likable, that’s for sure.

***

