Remember when Adam Schiff claimed he had evidence about Russia that would END Trump?

Good times.

Welp, sounds like the biggest liar in Congress (and that’s NO small fete) claims he has evidence that will tie Trump to January 6th BUT he can’t share it because he doesn’t want to get ahead of the hearing. Wonder if another radio DJ pranked him into thinking he has naked pictures of Trump. Again.

Yeah, this guy is a real neo-maxi-zoom-dweebie:

Rep. Adam Schiff tells Dana Bash that he "has evidence" of Trump's involvement on January 6th, but he can't reveal it because he doesn't "want to get ahead of the hearing." pic.twitter.com/mAcVL6LW5R — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) June 19, 2022

How many times are they going to let him get away with lying before they stop bringing him on?

Wait, it’s CNN.

Never mind.

Belief in bombshell “evidence” from Adam Schiff is a simple intelligence test far too many Democrats keep failing https://t.co/WzKKdhktyW — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) June 19, 2022

Fair point. Adam’s base is desperate and he knows how to keep stringing them along … look at what he, Nadler, Pelosi and others did for four years with that whole Russia thing. He excels at deceiving the American people – no wonder he’s a Democrat.

When you lie as the chair of the intelligence committee that you have "evidence" of crimes against the political opposition — you are a traitor to your committee, your office, and your country. Adam Schiff belongs in prison. — thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) June 19, 2022

True story.

Accurate AF.

Is it a pee tape? — ✌️🇺🇦🌻Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 19, 2022

Still waiting on Full of Schiff to present his Russia evidence he promised — Scott C "Dicere Verum" (@ScottC20012) June 19, 2022

Did he receive this evidence from an anonymous Russian phone call again? 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — 🇺🇸 Ultra AmErican 🇺🇸 (@Flipper628) June 19, 2022

Did he store this evidence in the same place as the Russian collusion evidence? — Fran Fabulous (@franfabulous2) June 19, 2022

He said the EXACT same thing about Russian collision. Can they be that naïve? — 🍗🎄 Unfollowing Everyone Acosta🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) June 20, 2022

It’s CNN.

And Democrats.

So YES, yes they can.

***

Related:

Dad who barely survived COVID makes Taylor Lorenz look like even MORE of a jacka*s for shaming Matt Yglesias for ‘joking’ about catching COVID

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Lefty melts down over gas prices and claims Robert Reich told her it’s all the religious right’s fault and LOL (watch)

Oh honey, NO: Janet Yellen’s attempt to spin, spin, then spin some MORE about the economy ‘growing at a very rapid rate’ does NOT go well