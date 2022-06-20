What IS it with some Canadians? First, it was the guy who tried to ruin a United stewardess’s life over a mask, and now there’s this ‘doctor’ who thinks his mask makes him superior to people who choose not to wear one. We suppose with a ‘leader’ like Justin Trudeau we shouldn’t be surprised by the obnoxious virtue-signaling we’re seeing from the pro-maskers but still.

Like Yoni Freedhoff, MD, who seems to think he CARES MORE since he still wears a mask.

HE CARES SO MUCH AND THAT MAKES HIM BETTER THAN YOU.

Yes, making your own choices regarding masks makes you horrible and or selfish.

What a toad.

He deserved the mocking:

Trending

JUST ONE?! Guess he doesn’t care as much as he thinks he does.

Heh.

Add teachers’ unions to that list as well.

What do you wanna bet Yoni wears a mask when he’s in a car by himself?

We have yet to see anyone prove masks stop the spread of COVID.

You’d think a doctor would know that.

But if he doesn’t have a hissyfit he can’t virtue signal and pretend to be a better person than those who do not choose to wear a mask.

C’mon man!

***

Related:

‘Cool story BRO’: Adam Kinzinger shares letter threatening his family and some are questioning if HE actually wrote it (screenshots)

Bill Nye the (NOT) Science Guy receives BRUTAL history lesson after sending embarrassingly inaccurate, pandering Juneteenth tweet

TFG –> Adam Schiff-For-Brains WALLOPED for claiming he has evidence tying Trump to January 6th BUUUT he can’t share it cuz reasons (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CanadaCOVIDmaskingYoni Freedhoff