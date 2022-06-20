What IS it with some Canadians? First, it was the guy who tried to ruin a United stewardess’s life over a mask, and now there’s this ‘doctor’ who thinks his mask makes him superior to people who choose not to wear one. We suppose with a ‘leader’ like Justin Trudeau we shouldn’t be surprised by the obnoxious virtue-signaling we’re seeing from the pro-maskers but still.

Like Yoni Freedhoff, MD, who seems to think he CARES MORE since he still wears a mask.

HE CARES SO MUCH AND THAT MAKES HIM BETTER THAN YOU.

Turns out horrible and/or selfish people don’t like being reminded they’re horrible and/or selfish. — Yoni Freedhoff, MD (@YoniFreedhoff) June 20, 2022

Yes, making your own choices regarding masks makes you horrible and or selfish.

What a toad.

He deserved the mocking:

Only one mask? Clearly, I care more about people than you do. That's why I wear two at all times. & 3 when the experts say it's safe to leave my home. Single maskers are more likely to be anti vaxxers. If u haven't yet, please get your boosters. 😷😷😷😷😷https://t.co/0qJDvBgZDE — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) June 20, 2022

JUST ONE?! Guess he doesn’t care as much as he thinks he does.

Heh.

Why are so many doctors and nurses psychotic narcissists? https://t.co/gpq3NxJHta — John Dee (@iohndee) June 20, 2022

Add teachers’ unions to that list as well.

If you're looking for new horrible people to block, you can scroll through the replies. https://t.co/hHWudTjpeb — Yoni Freedhoff, MD (@YoniFreedhoff) June 19, 2022

What do you wanna bet Yoni wears a mask when he’s in a car by himself?

Hi Yoni, I personally didn't find masking made a difference, as I caught COVID (after 3 doses of vaccine) from a friend at her house. She had -ve RAT twice during the week of our catch up as well. Do you wear K/N95? — Nick Efthimiou (@NickEfthimiou) June 20, 2022

We have yet to see anyone prove masks stop the spread of COVID.

You’d think a doctor would know that.

Personal choice no need to get into a hissy fit….. — Harlan Thomas (@theauroraguy) June 19, 2022

But if he doesn’t have a hissyfit he can’t virtue signal and pretend to be a better person than those who do not choose to wear a mask.

C’mon man!

***

