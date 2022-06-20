Every year on Father’s Day we see a WHOLE lot of angry, psycho, and horrible from people on social media who for whatever reason can’t accept that fathers play an important part in our lives and that it’s not the patriarchy to celebrate them for one day. So when we came across this thread (albeit a day late), AFTER we stopped crying, we had to share it with you, dear reader.

It’s really and truly lovely.

His dad gave him a true gift.

Take a look:

Keep going.

Trending

Ok, if you haven’t already gotten some tissue we suggest you stop and go get it.

Trust us.

And miracles inspire.

Sharing was his gift to them. And a burden he gladly wore.

We. Love. That.

His gift to his son was breaking the cycle, breaking the chain …

Ok, more tissue.

We’re not crying, YOU’RE CRYING.

Lovely.

So lovely.

***

Related:

Blue-check Canadian doctor goes on BLOCKING spree after people mock his holier-than-thou virtue-signaling-on-steroids MASK pushing

‘Cool story BRO’: Adam Kinzinger shares letter threatening his family and some are questioning if HE actually wrote it (screenshots)

Bill Nye the (NOT) Science Guy receives BRUTAL history lesson after sending embarrassingly inaccurate, pandering Juneteenth tweet

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Dave Klinefather's daygiftthread