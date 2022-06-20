It all started here, with a tweet from Dr. Danna Young basically smearing white middle school boys claiming if they’re not ‘pulled out’ they end up in the alt-right pipeline. Why is it ALWAYS white, middle-aged, liberal women?

My teen told me something that’s been haunting me for weeks. He said “I think almost every white middle school boy is in the alt-right pipeline -at some point-until something/someone pulls them out.” — Dr. Danna Young🇺🇸✌🏻 (@dannagal) June 18, 2022

Note, she went on to blame gaming, social media, and ‘niche online spaces’ in a rather long-winded and sanctimonious thread we won’t bore you with.

What we will share with you is Daniel Schmidt’s thread-reply TO the good doctor since you know, he’s 18 and only 5 years ago he was himself a white, middle school boy.

I'm an 18-year-old white male. I was in middle school only 5 years ago. I think I can offer some perspective on @dannagal's thread. Yes, young white males increasingly identify as right-wing. But why? From my experience, here's what's really happening: *THREAD* https://t.co/WXjqNUMxHS — Daniel Schmidt (@RealDSchmidt) June 20, 2022

Thought experiment: Imagine you’re an 8th-grade boy. You’re beginning to be told by teachers, the media, and maybe your parents that you’re privileged because you’re a boy. It’s a basic truth, you're told. But this just makes you confused. You start asking yourself questions. — Daniel Schmidt (@RealDSchmidt) June 20, 2022

Middle school boys, especially white middle school boys, are supposedly SO PRIVILEGED they start getting targeted.

If boys are privileged, why do the girls in my class tend to get better grades? Why are there more girls than boys in my advanced classes? Why are the girls more well-behaved and focused? Why are some of the girls preparing for college applications already? — Daniel Schmidt (@RealDSchmidt) June 20, 2022

By the time you get to high school, your confusion only grows. Your friend, who used to go to church with you, has become addicted to porn. Another friend, whose parents have recently divorced, has started using drugs. Your friends start appearing unmotivated and demoralized. — Daniel Schmidt (@RealDSchmidt) June 20, 2022

Meanwhile, the girls at your school continue to be over-represented in honors classes, get better test scores and grades, obtain more leadership positions, and participate in more extracurriculars. But you're still repeatedly told that boys are privileged. How could this be? — Daniel Schmidt (@RealDSchmidt) June 20, 2022

Then, when college acceptances come out, you notice many more girls than boys get into top universities. More girls are going to college in general, for that matter. But for some reason, all you hear is that girls are underrepresented in higher education. It's confusing. — Daniel Schmidt (@RealDSchmidt) June 20, 2022

When you search for scholarships to apply to, you find hundreds that are only open to women. When you tour college campuses, you hear how proud the school is to have student organizations like Women in Law, Women in Business, and Women in Science. It all becomes too much. — Daniel Schmidt (@RealDSchmidt) June 20, 2022

You start doing research. You discover that men are more likely to be homeless, go to prison, become alcoholics, struggle with isolation/loneliness, die of a drug overdose, and commit suicide. But all you hear about, for some reason, is something called the “gender pay gap.” — Daniel Schmidt (@RealDSchmidt) June 20, 2022

Eventually, you find out that the only people who seem to talk about the issues facing men—the only people who appear to sympathize with how you feel—are so-called "alt-right" figures like Jordan Peterson. You start listening to them. For once, you feel like you're not alone. — Daniel Schmidt (@RealDSchmidt) June 20, 2022

Now imagine you’re an 8th-grade white boy. On top of the alienation you experience for merely being a boy, you’re told by teachers, the media, and maybe even your parents that you should feel some form of remorse for being white. You're as privileged as it gets, you’re told. — Daniel Schmidt (@RealDSchmidt) June 20, 2022

This doesn’t make much sense to you. Why should you feel bad for being white—something you can’t control? This is a question you and your white classmates implicitly know cannot be asked. So instead, all of you submit. Humiliation quickly leads to demoralization. — Daniel Schmidt (@RealDSchmidt) June 20, 2022

As you get older, you feel increasingly unwelcome by society. “Diversity and inclusion" initiatives and never-ending anti-white messaging from the media only make you feel like a burden. So you turn to the Internet, where you feel welcome by video games and right-wing forums. — Daniel Schmidt (@RealDSchmidt) June 20, 2022

Younger and younger white males are following this path. They feel they're simply unwelcome by society, and they escape to a select few communities and websites. For the first time in America’s history, the founding demographic is dropping out of society in massive numbers. — Daniel Schmidt (@RealDSchmidt) June 20, 2022

Dr. Danna Young’s solution? “Inclusive programming and a critical historical lens.” It's almost like their goal is to demoralize and demonize young men—the group most likely to challenge our ruling class.https://t.co/9TWRKYjFd6 — Daniel Schmidt (@RealDSchmidt) June 20, 2022

