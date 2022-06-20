It all started here, with a tweet from Dr. Danna Young basically smearing white middle school boys claiming if they’re not ‘pulled out’ they end up in the alt-right pipeline. Why is it ALWAYS white, middle-aged, liberal women?

Don’t answer that, we know why.

Note, she went on to blame gaming, social media, and ‘niche online spaces’ in a rather long-winded and sanctimonious thread we won’t bore you with.

What we will share with you is Daniel Schmidt’s thread-reply TO the good doctor since you know, he’s 18 and only 5 years ago he was himself a white, middle school boy.

Check this out.

Middle school boys, especially white middle school boys, are supposedly SO PRIVILEGED they start getting targeted.

Keep going.

Heartbreaking.

Good question.

It’s BS … but yes, yes they do push that women are somehow underrepresented in higher education.

For once, you feel like you’re not alone.

This. ^

Awful.

Almost.

***

