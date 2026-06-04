Rep. LaMonica McIver Notes That Every Detainee in Delaney Hall Is a Person of Color

On Wednesday, this editor saw posts going around that Rep. LaMonica McIver, who has been charged with assault on a federal officer outside of the Delaney Hall ICE detention center, had complained to DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin that everyone detained in Delaney Hall was a foreigner. That sounded too dumb for even her to say, but this editor couldn't find video of her remarks. But now he has, and it turns out she complained that every person detained is a person of color.

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She begins by saying that Mullin talks about racism a lot, but it was outgoing Rep. Al Green who called Mullin a racist and told him to shut up. Impeachment-happy Rep. Shri Thanedar wanted Mullin to explain why DHS was posting "bigoted and racist words and imagery, promoting great replacement theory," to social media.

McIver concluded that DHS had been weaponized to align with the Trump administration's racist grievances.

Democrat Rep. LaMonica Iver to DHS Secretary Mullin:



"Secretary Mullin, you talk about racism a lot in today's hearing. You know what's racist? It's the fact that every detainee in Delaney Hall is a person of color." pic.twitter.com/SNO0gByKHW — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 3, 2026

99.9% of illegal aliens are people of color. You do the math, Brainiac! — Kenneth Perry (@kperry5268) June 3, 2026

Umm, is it because almost all southern border crossings during Biden's tenure were of color? — Radio Man (@RMCS_USN) June 3, 2026

Just wondering what country are white people fleeing from — DT (@vondoogie) June 3, 2026

Why is she still there? She was indicted on charges of forcibly impeding and obstructing law enforcement. She used hands on law enforcement. Why is she there and running her mouth? — Tami Kilmarx (@TKilmarx69689) June 3, 2026

Because the wheels of justice move very slowly. As recently as April, she was soliciting donations to her legal defense fund.

Simple question: were they in the country illegally? — TheRealBamarep (@TheRealBamarep) June 3, 2026

Nah, many are white according to arrest records. — Jack Knife (@JackKnifeMAGA) June 4, 2026

It's true. Arrest records often list Hispanics as white.

Hispanics are frequently classified as white, so there might be a lot of white illegal aliens in that facility waiting to be repatriated. — Paul Valenzuela (@Pablito5454) June 3, 2026

You know what else they have in common?



THEY ALL BROKE THE LAW! — 2 + 2 = 4 #🟦 (@PGtwentytwo) June 3, 2026

Race card declined.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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