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Rep. LaMonica McIver Notes That Every Detainee in Delaney Hall Is a Person of Color

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on June 04, 2026
Twitter

On Wednesday, this editor saw posts going around that Rep. LaMonica McIver, who has been charged with assault on a federal officer outside of the Delaney Hall ICE detention center, had complained to DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin that everyone detained in Delaney Hall was a foreigner. That sounded too dumb for even her to say, but this editor couldn't find video of her remarks. But now he has, and it turns out she complained that every person detained is a person of color.

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She begins by saying that Mullin talks about racism a lot, but it was outgoing Rep. Al Green who called Mullin a racist and told him to shut up. Impeachment-happy Rep. Shri Thanedar wanted Mullin to explain why DHS was posting "bigoted and racist words and imagery, promoting great replacement theory," to social media.

McIver concluded that DHS had been weaponized to align with the Trump administration's racist grievances.

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Because the wheels of justice move very slowly. As recently as April, she was soliciting donations to her legal defense fund.

It's true. Arrest records often list Hispanics as white.

Race card declined.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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DHS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN MARKWAYNE MULLIN

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