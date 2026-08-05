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Trump Brushes Off Would-Be Assassin Who Was Staking Out His Los Angeles Golf Course

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on August 05, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Fox News has revealed the name of the man who was arrested while taking photos and monitoring security preparations at Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles on Sunday. Deputies found hollow-point ammunition in Jeanine John Taele's pocket, along with an illegally modified rifle, body armor, and a "concerning" notebook at his home.

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The post continues:

… pocket, then discovered a loaded pistol with a round chambered inside his vehicle.

A search of his home later turned up an illegally modified AR-platform rifle, body armor, high-capacity magazines, ammunition and notebooks containing what investigators called “concerning statements.”

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, Secret Service and local authorities launched an investigation.

Jeanine? That name is causing a lot of speculation.

F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli has more:

The post continues:

… federal prison.

Taele was detained after being seen taking photos and video of security-planning activities ahead of President Trump’s visit to the golf club today.

LASD deputies found ammunition in Taele’s pocket, searched his vehicle, and seized a loaded pistol with a round chambered and a loaded magazine.

A search of Taele’s residence seized high-powered firearms, ammunition, body armor, and a notebook.

Taele is charged in Los Angeles Superior Court with firearms-related crimes and a 2025 robbery. He was granted $250,000 bail in that case.

He is expected to make his initial appearance in the United States District Court in Los Angeles soon after his transfer to federal custody.

While we are still investigating this individual’s motives, we are thankful he was apprehended before the President’s visit. The @FBILosAngeles, @LosAngelesATF, @SecretService, and @LASDHQ intervened early and prevented a potentially dangerous situation. We thank them for their quick work. 

This remains an active investigation.

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President Donald Trump seemed unfazed, telling Fox News that he took solace in knowing that "only consequential presidents" get these sorts of threats before turning his attention to negotiations with Iran.

The post continues:

… consequential presidents' [get these threats]. And I am DEFINITELY consequential."

About half of the replies to Nick Sortor's post suggest that the reason that Trump seemed so unfazed is that it was all a setup, just like the "alleged" assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. A father died shielding his family from gunfire, and a lot of people still insist that was staged.

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