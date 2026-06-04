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Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Mark Warner Butthurt Over SCOTUS Upholding Alabama’s Congressional Map

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on June 04, 2026
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

On Tuesday night, the Supreme Court issued an UNSIGNED order allowing Alabama to use its redrawn congressional map in the 2026 midterms. The justices overturned the ruling of a three-judge panel that had called the map "tainted by intentional race-based discrimination." The people of X broke out the puppets and crayons to explain that yes, Alabama could use its new map, but Virginia, which had voted to gerrymander, could not, and this was not an example of the Supreme Court being "political." It was the Virginia Supreme Court, not SCOTUS, that found that the vote violated the commonwealth's constitution. 

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It's upsetting to see, then, that the ignorance has spread up into the ranks of governors and senators. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, king of gerrymandering, claimed that the Supreme Court was burning its legitimacy to the ground.

"Trump-packed Supreme Court."

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Sen. Mark Warner was also upset that "there is an entirely different set of rules for Republicans and Democrats."

Once again, it was the Virginia Supreme Court that found the gerrymandering effort unconstitutional. The Supreme Court just refused to take up the case.

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It's scary when people at these elected levels will flat-out lie about a court decision to stir up division. "MAGA is rigging our democracy in real time" isn't something you say when your Democrat-run state is taking a month to count ballots.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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2026 ELECTIONS ALABAMA GERRYMANDERING SUPREME COURT VIRGINIA

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