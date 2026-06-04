Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Mark Warner Butthurt Over SCOTUS Upholding Alabama’s Congressional Map

On Tuesday night, the Supreme Court issued an UNSIGNED order allowing Alabama to use its redrawn congressional map in the 2026 midterms. The justices overturned the ruling of a three-judge panel that had called the map "tainted by intentional race-based discrimination." The people of X broke out the puppets and crayons to explain that yes, Alabama could use its new map, but Virginia, which had voted to gerrymander, could not, and this was not an example of the Supreme Court being "political." It was the Virginia Supreme Court, not SCOTUS, that found that the vote violated the commonwealth's constitution.

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It's upsetting to see, then, that the ignorance has spread up into the ranks of governors and senators. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, king of gerrymandering, claimed that the Supreme Court was burning its legitimacy to the ground.

Pay attention.



Late last night the Trump-packed Supreme Court issued an UNSIGNED order to help Republicans erase Black voters and keep a congressional seat.



The Court's legitimacy is earned and they are burning it to the ground.



MAGA is rigging our democracy in real time! — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 3, 2026

Want to repeat that please? 😂😂



FYI, I'm part of the 38% you erased. 🇺🇸✊



YOU did this. 👇 pic.twitter.com/qGderbx0Tk — 🇺🇸Mighty Magnet🇺🇸 (@TheMightyMagnet) June 3, 2026

You mean like the rigging you did with the redistricting? — 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@skipmav) June 3, 2026

I think you’re the last person to accuse anyone of burning things to the ground — KtownLodown (@KtownLodown) June 3, 2026

"Trump-packed Supreme Court."

Hey @Grok has the Trump Administration "packed" the Supreme Court? — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) June 4, 2026

Trump packed? You mean the two justices who routinely vote with the Democrat appointed justices? But when they vote in support of the Constitution and the rule of law, you get pissed. — 🇺🇸 Just Jack 📌 (@LtJackfromOhio) June 4, 2026

Sen. Mark Warner was also upset that "there is an entirely different set of rules for Republicans and Democrats."

It seems there is an entirely different set of rules for Republicans and Democrats. pic.twitter.com/s23gx7PBZp — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) June 3, 2026

Once again, it was the Virginia Supreme Court that found the gerrymandering effort unconstitutional. The Supreme Court just refused to take up the case.

This is profoundly dishonest. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 4, 2026

It seems you’re just as dishonest as you are smug. — Will Collier (@willcollier) June 4, 2026

You can't seriously be this obtuse — Name cannot be blank (@realchrishynes) June 4, 2026

Same rule: follow the rules. — Ken Cuccinelli II (@KenCuccinelli) June 4, 2026

Yes, one set of rules is the Virginia Constitution, and the other set of rules is the United States Constitution — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) June 4, 2026

It seems these are two entirely different legal cases. But you knew that when you spouted off this garbage. — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) June 4, 2026

Are you a total moron? — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) June 4, 2026

Virginia's map was overruled by their own Supreme Court. They violated their own state constitution. What aren't you understanding? Are you really this dumb? — Jay Gatling (@apinionsvary) June 4, 2026

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No, there is one set of rules, Alabama followed them, Virginia didn't



Even the Dem VA Gov warned the legislature their amendment was unconstitutional, but Lucas thought she could intimidate the VA Supreme court justices — William Tabor DDS (@WilliamTaborDDS) June 3, 2026

It's scary when people at these elected levels will flat-out lie about a court decision to stir up division. "MAGA is rigging our democracy in real time" isn't something you say when your Democrat-run state is taking a month to count ballots.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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