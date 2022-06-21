Starting to wonder if it’s a requirement for anyone running as a Democrat to be an annoying scold. Like, is there some test they all have to take beforehand to prove they’re JUST annoying enough to run as a Democrat?

Case in point, Christy Clark is a Congressional candidate (Democrat, duh) in North Carolina, and apparently she was SO disturbed by a couple of beer coozies in her local store that she took to Twitter to shame Harris Teeter/Kroger.

.@HarrisTeeter @kroger I am disappointed these coozies are being sold in an NC store. 110 Americans die every day from gun violence and most recently children, educators, health care providers, and family members were killed in mass shootings. Please remove them. #ncpol @NCGV pic.twitter.com/7RTkF1SOot — Christy Clark (@ChristyClarkNC) June 20, 2022

Oh NO, she’s disappointed to see patriotic coozies TWO WEEKS before Independence Day.

The nerve of grocery stores selling products she doesn’t approve of.

What I wouldn’t give for companies like @kroger and @HarrisTeeter to respond to this nonsense with “You don’t have to buy it!” (Spoiler: That’s not what they did here.) https://t.co/RZiucuXIAG — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 21, 2022

Nope, that’s not what they did at all.

They were both quick to bend that knee …

Thanks for reaching out, Christy. As soon as these items were brought to our attention we put a recall request into place and these items are being removed from all store locations. We appreciate your concern. — Harris Teeter (@HarrisTeeter) June 20, 2022

Thanks for reaching out, Christy. We will tell our leadership about your request that we remove these items from our shelves. We appreciate your feedback. — Kroger (@kroger) June 20, 2022

FFS, people, grow a pair already, would ya’?

In the process of appeasing one or two crazies on the Left, they pissed everyone else off. Not a great strategy like at all.

The raison d'etre of the progressive movement is not to shield progressives from things they don't like, it's to shield everyone from things progressives don't like. — Robert Archer (@arrowoog) June 21, 2022

They also shouldn’t sell beer and wine because of alcohol-related deaths. — Matt Smith (@MattSmithCFB) June 21, 2022

Man, Harris Teeter folded like a cheap suit because of one insufferable scold. Incredible. — Mark Ashworth & the Wreckoning Bros Podcast (@marklarflash) June 21, 2022

Kroger has joined the woke movement. Good grief. — Mill (@Mill_er21) June 21, 2022

Why is Harris Teeter participating in conditioning Americans to view freedom as selfish? I demand an answer. The company complied with the demand of a single anti-2A activist. I demand to know why. Cc: @PolitiBunny @sacrebleu141 @Chicago4L et al — ReadTheBooks2again (@readthebooks22) June 21, 2022

We’re not holding our breath for an answer on this one.

What a coward. Christy Clarke goes whining to Harris Teeter to get them to pull a product, and then turns off replies when people who don’t hate your civil rights notice. Will she shut out her constituents just as readily if she’s elected? https://t.co/mvfspJgunU — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) June 21, 2022

That’s right. After Christy got her way she locked down replies so people can’t respond to her.

Although they did, a lot.

I really want to buy both of these now. https://t.co/epPwP2lPB7 — ArchLobster 🇪🇨 🇺🇸 (@ArchLobster) June 21, 2022

How is this not a 1A violation? @manofjustice007 https://t.co/COB5IMGI8T — MrsPinky🇺🇸 Nicole Pinkston (@MRSpinkston85) June 21, 2022

It’s people like this who are pushing an anti-American movement in our country. They hate freedom and they hate you. Unfortunately, it appears @kroger and @HarrisTeeter feel the same way. It has to stop. https://t.co/1MJFxKGYsN — Lisa Matassa (@Lisa_Matassa) June 21, 2022

It does indeed have to stop.

Christy wasn’t the only annoying scold trying to take things she disapproves of from other people … there was this gal too:

But she deleted her tweet and went private after people called her out.

So many scolds … way too much time on their hands.

***

Related:

Mic DROP! 18-year-old white male DECIMATES white liberal female doctor tsk-tsking white middle school boys for going ‘alt-right’ in EPIC thread

As Dems become more and MORE unpopular, Eric Swalwell tries pretending it’s NOT Democrat vs. Republican and HOOBOY that’s a lotta backfire

We’re not crying, YOU’RE crying! Father’s Day thread about the ‘gift’ his dad gave him an absolutely lovely must-read (grab some tissue first)