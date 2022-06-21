Sounds like the DNC is dumping Kamala Harris in the bargain bin.

Imagine having to slash prices for a picture with the first woman VP to sell tickets to a Women’s Leadership Forum … THAT’S how unpopular Kamala is. Maybe don’t select someone based on their sex and color next time, Democrats? Just thinking out loud.

This is embarrassing AND hilarious:

DNC is slashing prices for a photo w/ Kamala Harris. Tickets for a photo with the VP at the Women's Leadership Forum started at $15,000, but it failed to sell enough tickets & is being postponed. VP's June fundraiser in Cali is charging $5,000 for a photo https://t.co/yQawQ9hKfl — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) June 21, 2022

They cut the price by 2/3.

Then again, $5000 for a freakin’ picture with a supposed public servant still sounds like WAAAAAY too much.

Democrats and their big money.

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) June 21, 2022

Seriously.

She’d have to pay me at least a hundred…. — SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) June 21, 2022

Ouch.

But fair.

Why would I pay for a photo with Kamala? — Lisa (@LisaTurnage12) June 21, 2022

Right?

Why would anyone pay for a photo with someone who allegedly works FOR us? Let alone thousands and thousands of dollars for one.

For $3.99 I'll Photoshop you into a picture with Kamala. 🤷 — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) June 21, 2022

Bargain!

Slashing prices? Clear evidence that inflation is whipped! 😂 — Let's Go Brandon (@RussianMeddler) June 21, 2022

*snort*

Lol, stock is dropping — Johnny Carbon (@CarbonJohnny) June 21, 2022

Let’s not pretend her ‘stock’ was ever really that high to begin with; she couldn’t even win over her own state.

Who would spend 5 grand to get their pic with any Vice President. — CJ 🏌🏼⛳️ (@LEFTY21211) June 21, 2022

Our EXACT response.

***

