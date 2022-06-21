Stephen Colbert owns an insurrection more than Trump does.

Crazy, right?

Sounds like Stephen doesn’t like us talking about his activist staff breaking into the Capitol and comparing it to what Americans did on January 6 since you know, he’s a Leftist and his people were JUST breaking and entering for a bit.

Yeah, that’s it.

Julie Kelly was good enough to not only mock him on Tucker, but to write a thread about what these people should be charged with:

Apparently ⁦@StephenAtHome⁩ is way mad we’re comparing the intrusion into Capitol buildings by his Dem Party activists-disguised-as-comedians to January 6. Here I explain a list of crimes for which Colbert’s insurrectionists should be charged: https://t.co/Sy7LzlVC9p — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 21, 2022

From AmGreatness:

Now, following last week’s arrest of Democratic Party activists disguised as staffers for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” for unauthorized incursions into Capitol buildings, one must assume prosecutors are hastily preparing similar indictments against Colbert’s team to reflect a fair handling of the two incidents. Colbert’s employees, after all, were caught not once but twice unlawfully entering areas of the Capitol complex—in Justice Department parlance related to January 6, that is known as a “restricted area”—on June 16. Obstruction of an official proceeding: Civil Disorder Violent entry, disorderly conduct, entering and remaining in a restricted building, and “parading” in the Capitol Conspiracy

Gosh, that reads.

“Colbert’s gang has already been far luckier than those ensnared in the government’s abusive prosecution of Capitol trespassers. None has been subjected to predawn raids by dozens of armed FBI agents using SWAT vehicles to bash down the front doors of political dissidents.” — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 21, 2022

And when you think about it, they really did many of the same things.

Let us know when the FBI plans on raiding their homes before dawn.

Sorry @StephenAtHome you can downplay this all you want but your side made the rules. Obstruction, civil disorder, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct to name a few:https://t.co/Sy7LzlVC9p — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 21, 2022

Them’s the rules, Stephen.

Womp womp.

There it is.

Don't forget to revoke their due process too — Frank Hoffman (@frankhoffy1) June 21, 2022

Too bad we all know that nothing will happen to them. Justice is NOT equal under the law. But it should be! — Ken (@dumasroxx) June 21, 2022

It’s ok when Democrats do it.

Duh.

***

