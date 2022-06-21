Stephen Colbert owns an insurrection more than Trump does.

Crazy, right?

Sounds like Stephen doesn’t like us talking about his activist staff breaking into the Capitol and comparing it to what Americans did on January 6 since you know, he’s a Leftist and his people were JUST breaking and entering for a bit.

Yeah, that’s it.

Julie Kelly was good enough to not only mock him on Tucker, but to write a thread about what these people should be charged with:

From AmGreatness:

Now, following last week’s arrest of Democratic Party activists disguised as staffers for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” for unauthorized incursions into Capitol buildings, one must assume prosecutors are hastily preparing similar indictments against Colbert’s team to reflect a fair handling of the two incidents. Colbert’s employees, after all, were caught not once but twice unlawfully entering areas of the Capitol complex—in Justice Department parlance related to January 6, that is known as a “restricted area”—on June 16.

Obstruction of an official proceeding:

Civil Disorder

Violent entry, disorderly conduct, entering and remaining in a restricted building, and “parading” in the Capitol

Conspiracy

Gosh, that reads.

And when you think about it, they really did many of the same things.

Let us know when the FBI plans on raiding their homes before dawn.

Them’s the rules, Stephen.

Womp womp.

There it is.

It’s ok when Democrats do it.

Duh.

