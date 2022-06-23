Gosh, we’d almost forgotten how awful John Fugelsang can be. Almost.

Not entirely sure where in his little mind he thought a tweet like this, where he is basically accusing Tim Scott of ‘entertaining’ racists to keep his job, was appropriate but here we are. Gotta love it when Leftist, white men (or women) remind us who the racists really are and that the Democratic Party has never really changed its stripes.

They still think they ‘own’ people of color.

Check this out:

Tim Scott has spent his career surrounded by white ppl who think the Confederate Flag is just dandy; and he's kept his career by smiling for them. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) June 22, 2022

Accusing a Black man who’s a Republican of keeping his job because he smiles for racists.

And keep in mind, John is WHITE making this crap statement.

Barrington Martin II blasted him:

What the hell is wrong with you all? Don’t you see you’re broadcasting how you feel about blacks who aren’t democrats!? This is racist as hell. You guys are sick! — Barrington Martin II (@_BarringtonII) June 22, 2022

John really thought this was a good response:

I’m not even a Democrat. I’m broadcasting how I feel about the confederate flag and it’s apologists. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) June 22, 2022

He’s not a Democrat. RIIIIIIIGHT.

And again, calling Tim Scott an apologist for the Confederate Flag?

Dude, stop digging.

The racism required to say a black man who believes in conservative principles must be putting on some kind of minstrel show is both unoriginal and abhorrent.

Strike a blow for freedom of thought & civil discourse, and delete this tweet. — Savvy (@SavvyUnleashed) June 22, 2022

Unoriginal and abhorrent.

That’s Fugelsang.

It's amazing how racist you guys can be while acting like the non-racists. But keep doing this, please. So everyone knows what you really are. — Kevin D. Jones (@Kevin_D_Jones) June 22, 2022

True story.

***

