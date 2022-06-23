Eric Swalwell has a history of sharing outlandish stories that he can never seem to prove actually happened. For example, he once claimed his son (who we believe is like four?) asked him what he was going to do to stop gun violence, and then when people called BS he shared a photo of his son watching CNN to prove his story …

He also shared texts.

But it still didn’t add up.

Then yesterday he claimed he saw a father and a son and the father said something stupid about how Eric didn’t support Trump or something.

Again, stupid.

FINALLY, he shared this last night …

Have a LISTEN 🔊 Marjorie loves to play the victim. But she’s an inciter of violence. Her constant attacks — even after the FBI said I was never suspected of wrongdoing — lead to threatening calls like this. This caller from today threatened to kill my three children. https://t.co/MlR1ogAxN3 pic.twitter.com/xVWosh1Uco — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 23, 2022

Ok, it’s possible that some backwoods crazy redneck from Georgia called Eric and threatened him sounding like the most embarrassing caricature the Left can come up with when describing someone on the Right, especially one of MTG’s supporters. But c’mon man, really?

This sounds like some idiot who has never actually spoken to someone in the south trying to make themselves sound southern.

And considering how often Swalwell pushes BS? Plus he put his freakin’ logo on it? HA HA HA HA

Yeah, we’re not sold on this being legit.

Is that you pretending to be southern? — Ultra Secret Amish Man (@AmishSecreto) June 23, 2022

Could be.

did you edit out the part where he said this is MAGA country and fired 3 rounds into the air? — . klondike mike (@klondikemike109) June 23, 2022

HEEEEEE HAWWWWWW!

LOL.

All that’s missing is a WHOOOOO DAWGIE at the end.

Why did the accent change at the beginning? Your actor forget who he was supposed to be imitating? — BTME (@btme87) June 23, 2022

Yeah, we noticed that as well.

You should turn that over to the @FBI. That person needs to face consequences.

I mean, I’m sure you won’t because you paid someone to record that, or just used a voice app and did it yourself. — June (@junebotprolly) June 23, 2022

Why don’t you conduct yourself like an adult and a professional instead of a Twitter troll? You seek to need attention like most people need oxygen. — AshleeLee (@MsAshleeLee) June 23, 2022

You'd think with all your China money for giving away state secrets, you could afford better voice actors. — Ultra Gang Calvin Will Not Comply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) June 23, 2022

Have you tried NOT being an unAmerican fascist dirtbag? See if that helps? — Warpath (@Low_T_4_BS) June 23, 2022

Did you record this on your way to Subway? Did he yell, “This is MAGA country”? — Nacho Daddy (@itssteveyall) June 23, 2022

Seems we’re not the only ones who don’t believe this is a real threat.

Hey, if it is we hope he was smart enough to actually do more than just post it on Twitter for attention, but the fact he posted it on Twitter for attention with his LOGO on it?

Eh.

***

