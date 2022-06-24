S.E. Cupp is SO pro-life she supports Roe. Alrighty then.

She went so far as to write about it for Oprah Daily.

How very conservative and libertarian of her.

*eye rolls*

I wrote about the overturning of Roe for ⁦@OprahDaily⁩, and how politics gets this debate all wrong. 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/XU4h3JoUHD — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) June 24, 2022

Ok, so we read this piece so you wouldn’t have to.

You’re welcome.

What a sad, boring, pile of ‘oh woe is me’ and all so she could remind everyone how conservative she REALLY is, that most people support Roe, and that the modern Right is EEEEEEVIL.

So basically what she’s been babbling about for the last five years now.

From Oprah Daily:

My version of pro-life found the procedure to be lamentable and sad from the position that the deaths of tens of millions of unborn babies couldn’t possibly be a society’s best answer to unwanted pregnancies. I wished for better alternatives, and bemoaned where the left seemed to promote and celebrate abortion as an expression of women’s liberation. But I didn’t hate or judge women who made that agonizing decision. I’d known women who’d gotten abortions. To a person, these were excruciatingly tough decisions, and at least one later expressed a deep regret. Importantly, my version of pro-life accepted fully that Roe v. Wade was settled law. It indeed appeared to be, as Supreme Court justices over many administrations upheld it.

Yawn.

As you can imagine, it’s not going over well in ACTUAL conservative circles.

This is what selling your soul looks like. https://t.co/RjtiLDfRra — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 24, 2022

Ding ding ding.

It’s funny, and not in a good way.

This "federal ban on abortion" is as much a ban on abortion as overturning the national 55 mph speed limit was a ban on speed limits. You have, however, demonstrated quite nicely that politics gets this debate all wrong. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) June 24, 2022

You have sold your soul💔 — Jennifer Thacker (@JennyDee02) June 24, 2022

Funny but I'm the opposite. I'm pro-choice (to a point) but know that Roe is bad law. The Constitution is silent and there are no secret penumbras planted by our founders. — 🇺🇸🇰🇭🇮🇱Ultra MAGA Oy Vey (@OyVeyIzhMir) June 24, 2022

Mind. Blown.

There is no federal ban on abortion. 🤦‍♂️ — NewEnglandDevil (@NewEnglandDevil) June 24, 2022

Oh yeah, that tidbit.

All overturning Roe would do is push abortion laws back on the states … where they’ve always belonged.

This is "somewhere in the middle"? pic.twitter.com/nmBqfXkGJQ — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) June 24, 2022

When did you change your mind? — “Max” (@MaxNordau) June 24, 2022

Translated: “Why I’m no longer a conservative and do not support federalist principles.” — 🎙️🏴‍☠️Doug Wagner🏌️🏼‍♂️🍺 (@DougWagner) June 24, 2022

I uSeD tO hAVe pRiNCipLEs aNd vALuEs, bUt THeN I sOLd OuT tO CnN. — Lil’ Penguin 🐧 (@SckNTyrd) June 24, 2022

Here we see the brightest and best telling us that this “federal ban” will not save babies while describing what isn’t a federal ban.

Yeah, not the best and brightest. — Slim Tidings (@drfeedbacker) June 24, 2022

Hence CNN.

Well, and Orpahy Daily.

***

Related:

‘You have NO power here’! Merrick Garland reminds us all how AWESOME it is he’s not on SCOTUS with pathetic DOJ statement on gun ruling

You MAD bro? Biden hilariously MOCKED (and mocked more) for his statement on how ‘unhappy’ he is with SCOTUS gun ruling

LOL! Not enough POPCORN –> Check out this thread of some of the WORST blue-check meltdowns on Twitter over SCOTUS gun ruling