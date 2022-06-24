In a 6-3 ruling the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and sent the issue of abortion back to the states.

Hillary Clinton slipped up and used the word “child” in her condemnation of the SCOTUS ruling:

Does Hillary really want to go here? Ok then…

Trending

Going to Pennsylvania and promising to put the coal industry out of business was also a nice touch in making sure Trump won in 2016.

Clinton also made sure the “basket of deplorables” was motivated in 2016:

But of course Hillary would have been remiss in her duties if she didn’t use this as a fundraising opportunity:

The Dems will definitely be passing plenty of hats around as a result of the SCOTUS decision.

***

Related:

Parkland shooting survivor Cameron Kasky urges followers to ‘go to the home of every Supreme Court Justice who just voted to kill women’

Barack Obama weighs in on SCOTUS’ ‘devastating’ Dobbs decision

Thank God you FAILED! Mollie Hemingway DRAGS Never Trump’s David French for trying to take credit for SCOTUS overturning Roe

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionHillary ClintonRoe v. WadeSCOTUSSupreme Court