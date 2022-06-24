In a 6-3 ruling the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and sent the issue of abortion back to the states.

Hillary Clinton slipped up and used the word “child” in her condemnation of the SCOTUS ruling:

Most Americans believe the decision to have a child is one of the most sacred decisions there is, and that such decisions should remain between patients and their doctors. Today’s Supreme Court opinion will live in infamy as a step backward for women's rights and human rights. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 24, 2022

Does Hillary really want to go here? Ok then…

Should have visited Wisconsin https://t.co/y0R3AyO0m7 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 24, 2022

Thank for your service in making this happen by not visiting Wisconsin, Michigan or Penn! Sincerely, A grateful Republican. pic.twitter.com/s5yaMYU1CB — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) June 24, 2022

Going to Pennsylvania and promising to put the coal industry out of business was also a nice touch in making sure Trump won in 2016.

I’m starting to think that @HillaryClinton should’ve campaigned more in Wisconsin. — mark s. (@APT_PUP1L) June 24, 2022

We should all thank @HillaryClinton for not going to Wisconsin! — William M. Buttlicker (@buddha1556) June 24, 2022

Clinton also made sure the “basket of deplorables” was motivated in 2016:

We also need to give thanks to @HillaryClinton .

Without her calling us out as a "basket of deplorables ", Trump would not have been elected. We would never have had 3 Trump appointees to the high court and Roe v. Wade would still be the law of the land.

THANK YOU HILLARY!!!! — ULTRA MAGA Captain Bryce (@TheCaptainBryce) June 24, 2022

But of course Hillary would have been remiss in her duties if she didn’t use this as a fundraising opportunity:

Dem’s are already getting those “ACTBlue” links out there in the replies to their outraged tweets. https://t.co/3LWOTfB9z3 pic.twitter.com/jFSjMsUhu7 — Misha Fitton 🇺🇸 🐊⚔️ (@MishaFitton) June 24, 2022

The Dems will definitely be passing plenty of hats around as a result of the SCOTUS decision.

