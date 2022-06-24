Angry mobs of protesters and the attempted assassination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh weren’t enough to intimidate the Supreme Court, which has just issued its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization:

BREAKING: The U.S. Supreme Court overturns landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade. — Kimberly Robinson (@KimberlyRobinsn) June 24, 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) June 24, 2022

Wow.

THE SUPREME COURT HAS OVERTURNED ROE V. WADE, ELIMINATING THE CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO ABORTION.https://t.co/ZNYRs3QnpJ — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) June 24, 2022

There was never a constitutional right to abortion, but it’s nice that SCOTUS has eliminated it, we guess.

SUPREME COURT:

“Held: The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives” — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) June 24, 2022

The federal government giving the power to legislate back to the states? What a novel idea!

6-3. How about them apples? pic.twitter.com/uhP1RaYPMl — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) June 24, 2022

We like them apples. We like them very much.

“We end this opinion where we began. Abortion presents a profound moral question. The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority… — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) June 24, 2022

…We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives.” ~ Justice Samuel Alito writing for the majority. — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) June 24, 2022

Roe and Casey are overturned. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) June 24, 2022

Good.

Roberts: "I agree with the Court that the viability line established by Roe and

Casey should be discarded under a straightforward stare decisis analysis. That line never made any sense." — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 24, 2022

This is a tremendous day for human rights in America. It is a victory for kindness, decency, & humanity, & a defeat for cruelty. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 24, 2022

Of course, we should all be bracing for the inevitable meltdowns. Pregnancy crisis centers and pro-life activists and conservative Supreme Court Justices should also be beefing up security one hundredfold.

Seriously, pray for all those who now have targets on their backs for believing in the right to life.

Pray for our country today. Pray for the safety of pro-life activists on the hill. Pray for the strength and wisdom of our leaders as they work to stop leftwing violence and prevent the left from achieving their openly-stated mission of dismantling our sacred institutions. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) June 24, 2022

Pray for peace. — Kathryn Jean Lopez (@kathrynlopez) June 24, 2022

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.