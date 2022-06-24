Angry mobs of protesters and the attempted assassination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh weren’t enough to intimidate the Supreme Court, which has just issued its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization:

Wow.

There was never a constitutional right to abortion, but it’s nice that SCOTUS has eliminated it, we guess.

Trending

The federal government giving the power to legislate back to the states? What a novel idea!

We like them apples. We like them very much.

Good.

Of course, we should all be bracing for the inevitable meltdowns. Pregnancy crisis centers and pro-life activists and conservative Supreme Court Justices should also be beefing up security one hundredfold.

Seriously, pray for all those who now have targets on their backs for believing in the right to life.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionCaseyDobbs v. Jackson Women's Health OrganizationPro-lifeRoe v. WadeSamuel AlitoSCOTUSSupreme Court