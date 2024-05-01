KJP Reminds Journo Asking About Biden's Current Silence That He Spoke Out About Charlottesville

The Onion Hilariously Weighs in on the Campus Encampments
Doug P.  |  5:40 PM on May 01, 2024
Gif meme

At today's White House briefing, Karine Jean-Pierre did her usual question dodging about antisemitism and pro-Hamas protests on U.S. university campuses. Combine that with President Biden's silence on the issue and KJP was spinning faster than a washing machine. 

Among the dodging that took place was after this question was asked: 

Jean-Pierre had to go back several years in order to point out what she thought was a related issue for Biden to speak out about. 

Here's the transcript via Newsbusters' @CurtisHouck:

AP’s @ZekeJMiller : “And then, here at home, there's been some dramatic images really across the country over the last 24-48 hours, especially with the Columbia — UCLA last night University of Madison, Wisconsin, um other campuses. Has the President been monitoring this and why have we not heard directly from the President about these protests that have taken over its institutions of higher learning across the country, the police responses, instances of violence? Why haven’t we heard directly from the President?” 

KJP: “So, just a couple of things. The President is — is being kept regularly updated on what's happening. Uh, as you just stated, across the country, he is monitoring the situation closely, so is his team. And I would just add that no President — no president has spoken more forcefully about combating anti-Semitism than this President . Let's not forget in 2017. He was very clear what we saw — the anti-Semitic vile that we saw in Charlottesville — on the streets of Charlottesville. He called that out. He called that out. And one of the reasons he stepped into the 2020 election is because of what he saw, — is because he wanted to — uh — he wanted to speak out and speak against what we were seeing in this country at that time — uh — democracy was under attack. Our freedoms were under attack, and we're still fighting for that today, obviously, but it — he hasn’t just done that by speaking. As you heard from my topper, he's taken action. He's taken action by moving forward with the first ever U.S. national strategy to counter anti-Semitism, more than 100 new actions — uh — have — were introduced, obviously, in that strategy, and that is how seriously this President takes it. Uh, and I think what's important here is that he's taken action on this issue.”

The Onion Hilariously Weighs in on the Campus Encampments
Brett T.
Jean-Pierre's attempts to distract from the point never fail to involve Trump and/or climate change:

Every claim that comes out of this White House is based on lies.

KJP's a lot like Kamala Harris when it comes to serving up endless amounts of word salad.

The Onion Hilariously Weighs in on the Campus Encampments
Brett T.
