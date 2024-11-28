FAFO Thanksgiving Edition: Free Palestine Protesters Attempt To Shutdown Macy's Parade

'Beauty Comes From Somewhere We Can't Explain': Culture Critic on Vermeer's 'Girl With...
Eric V.  |  1:15 PM on November 28, 2024
AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

The holidays can be a lonely time for a young statist in training. Those poor kids have worked so hard on their indoctrination degrees. Learning to hate things like freedom, independent thought, individual liberty, and, of course, America. Spending the whole semester inside their campus hive mind. Resisting to their heart's content with like-minded students and professors.

Then, they are sent home for Thanksgiving break. No sit-ins on the quad, no innocent Jewish students to relentlessly harass, and no campus libraries to take over and vandalize.

What is a wannabe communist to do?

This morning, a group of 'Free Palestine' protesters took their looney-left show off campus and attempted to shut down the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. It went as well as you might expect.

At least they tried.

The protesters attempted to block the parade route as the Ronald McDonald float approached. To their surprise, the NYPD showed up in force seconds later, quickly clearing the street. 

The holiday act of civil disobedience was put down so fast that the float's handlers barely had to break stride. Protesters were cuffed and drug off by police as the giant clown smiled down at them as he passed by.

That had to be humiliating.

There probably won't be fries, but they'll probably get a bologna sandwich while waiting to see the judge.

This is the second year in a row that anti-Israel protesters have tried to shut down the Macy's parade. The New York Post reported that more than 20 arrests were made.

Anti-Israel protesters tried to ruin the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the second year running Thursday, with cops quickly swarming in to make more than 20 arrests.

Protesters entered the parade route at W. 55th Street and Sixth Avenue, stopping the Ronald McDonald balloon in its tracks — and prompting loud boos from parade-goers screaming at the group of about 20 to move.

For the second year in a row, protesters failed miserably.

The crowd gathered, cheered police, and chanted 'USA' as protesters were carried off to jail.

Video shows some unruly protesters being pulled away and flipped over onto their stomachs to be handcuffed while others willingly stood up and walked with police away from the parade. 

The footage also captured protesters holding the banner scuffling with cops before they thrown onto the ground and handcuffed on top of their crumpled-up sign. 

Many in the crowd chanted “USA! USA! USA!” as the protesters were quickly taken away.

Of course, this is New York City; this group of clown accosting commies will most likely be home for dinner.

To their credit, the NYPD put the protest down quickly and efficiently. The parade went on as scheduled. The humiliated protesters will return to school next week, having learned nothing.

Santa, the star of today's parade, was unavailable for comment.

Tags: HAMAS MCDONALDS NEW YORK NEW YORK CITY PALESTINE PARADE

