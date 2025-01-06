Self-Proclaimed 'Journalist' John Harwood Strikes Again with Another Blatant Lie on Twitter

VIP
justmindy
justmindy  |  8:15 PM on January 06, 2025
Townhall Media

John Harwood is aiming to keep us here at Twitchy in business. Earlier, we told you about how he's a boil on the butt of America and then tonight, he goes and lies about a guy who needs a cane to walk so he can't shake hands.

Granted, this man is weak physically which is why he requires a cane. The only man in this scenario who is weak in the morality department is the guy who claims to be a journalist yet lies and misrepresents all the time. That man is Harwood.

Once again, Scott Jennings puts dumb libs in their place.

Boom!

He's always very slow on the uptake. Very low energy.

They are literally 'fake news'.

They know the public is sick of hearing about January 6, so now they have to make up new stories to make Republicans and their families look bad.

He's been informed many times and has not deleted the tweet. He is being willfully ignorant.

Perhaps, Kamala should have a bit more understanding of what is happening around her and not extend her hand. 

It should be the bare minimum for a self proclaimed journalist.

As he should be.

