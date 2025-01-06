Self-Proclaimed 'Journalist' John Harwood Strikes Again with Another Blatant Lie on Twitter

John Harwood is aiming to keep us here at Twitchy in business. Earlier, we told you about how he's a boil on the butt of America and then tonight, he goes and lies about a guy who needs a cane to walk so he can't shake hands.

Advertisement

a small weak man of low character https://t.co/XMnOPLpIQA — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) January 6, 2025

Granted, this man is weak physically which is why he requires a cane. The only man in this scenario who is weak in the morality department is the guy who claims to be a journalist yet lies and misrepresents all the time. That man is Harwood.

John Harwood attacks disabled man for using a cane. Doesn’t get much lower for the broken brained mob today. https://t.co/CveyMdn48g — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 6, 2025

Once again, Scott Jennings puts dumb libs in their place.

But enough about you... https://t.co/LW1Ka2hX9s — Chloe in Texas (@ChloeChloeChl19) January 6, 2025

Boom!

Harwood always shows up for the hoax after it's over https://t.co/asW2hpRXr5 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 6, 2025

He's always very slow on the uptake. Very low energy.

Another example of why journalists aren't trusted. This @sshole is just flat out lying. @elonmusk should remove this account's ability to generate revenue. https://t.co/EH6VFO5Tc2 — WyldesideWithEricClark (@WyldeSide615) January 6, 2025

They are literally 'fake news'.

John Harwood shaming a disabled elderly man who is holding himself up with a cane https://t.co/PX8SLQJIur — RealSoccerFC (@MaureenONeill_) January 6, 2025

Mocking a man with a cane. https://t.co/g2hCEfUSDU — Bored Grandma (@BoredGrandma) January 7, 2025

The January 6 anguish is starting to get really stale, so these very sad people, upset at Trump's win, decided as a group to fabricate and spread a lie against an older man who needs a cane. https://t.co/qNtO5ZCczb — Boo (@IzaBooboo) January 7, 2025

They know the public is sick of hearing about January 6, so now they have to make up new stories to make Republicans and their families look bad.

Guess you missed the cane in his hand huh? You big dummy! https://t.co/C9buU4ijeG — 🦊The SLY Silver Fox 2.0🦊 (@FreedomHasWon) January 6, 2025

He's been informed many times and has not deleted the tweet. He is being willfully ignorant.

He was holding a cane and a Bible! What was she supposed to shake? https://t.co/6HVRLEQScx — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) January 7, 2025

Advertisement

Perhaps, Kamala should have a bit more understanding of what is happening around her and not extend her hand.

This post proves @JohnJHarwood is an absolute idiot. Did you even think of doing a little research before cramming your foot all the way down your throat? https://t.co/ZNUDzeUb73 — WSG in Commirado (@W29353W) January 7, 2025

It should be the bare minimum for a self proclaimed journalist.

It would help if our self-appointed historians bothered to do research before tweeting with authority. https://t.co/og63fovNXb — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 7, 2025

This is why you're unemployed. pic.twitter.com/JGtYdK8Z2m — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 6, 2025

As he should be.