We’re expecting Days of Rage following the Supreme Court’s 6 to 3 Dobbs ruling effectively overturning Roe v. Wade. Days upon Days upon Days.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful for people out there with large platforms to call for civility right now? Even if you disagree with the Supreme Court’s ruling, fanning the flames of violence is not acceptable and should be actively discouraged.

Well, for what it’s worth, Parkland shooting survivor Cameron Kasky apparently disagrees with that.

Go to the home of every Supreme Court justice who just voted to kill women. Let them know how you feel — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) June 24, 2022

Here’s a screenshot, just in case he wises up and deletes:

Here’s Cameron’s Twitter bio, too, as long as we’re screenshotting stuff:

He certainly appears to have gone berserk with his Dobbs take, so yes. He’s got that going for him, at least.

Explain how the decision kills women please. https://t.co/KtZoz5r7Mo — CLFitness (@CLgndFitness) June 24, 2022

He can’t, so you might as well not ask him.

You are inciting violence against Supreme Court justices. Stop. You don't get to pick and choose which laws and rulings you accept and respect. https://t.co/tdGhJ6p6Mc — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) June 24, 2022

And we’re certainly not going to tell a school shooting survivor how to feel, but, like, Cameron. You of all people should know how dangerous it is to tweet what you just tweeted.

Dangerous and insurrection-y, that is.

Sounds like a call to violence against government officials. This must be the sort of insurrectionist vernacular that we've been warned about by the J6 committee. https://t.co/zfaIY5FVQD — Jack Cochran (@TheJackCochran) June 24, 2022

Where’s @TwitterSafety on this?

This is inciting violence & @TwitterSafety should take action https://t.co/udNFwmVm5G — Jeep guy (@CJ7Jeepman) June 24, 2022

So @Twitter isn't it against your rules for users to openly advocate committing a Federal Felony according to 18 U.S. Code S 1507 @FBI @USMarshalsHQ https://t.co/LS1ORKdYqw — Scalphunter 😄 (@Scalphunter99) June 24, 2022

Reported for actively calling for threats against sitting SCOTUS justices. This is illegal. Wonder what @elonmusk thinks about this @TwitterSafety https://t.co/vZ2OOX2FpU — Smug Hedgehog 🚚🚜🔊🇺🇲 (@SmugHedgehog) June 24, 2022