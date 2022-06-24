We’re expecting Days of Rage following the Supreme Court’s 6 to 3 Dobbs ruling effectively overturning Roe v. Wade. Days upon Days upon Days.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful for people out there with large platforms to call for civility right now? Even if you disagree with the Supreme Court’s ruling, fanning the flames of violence is not acceptable and should be actively discouraged.

Well, for what it’s worth, Parkland shooting survivor Cameron Kasky apparently disagrees with that.

Here’s a screenshot, just in case he wises up and deletes:

Here’s Cameron’s Twitter bio, too, as long as we’re screenshotting stuff:

He certainly appears to have gone berserk with his Dobbs take, so yes. He’s got that going for him, at least.

He can’t, so you might as well not ask him.

And we’re certainly not going to tell a school shooting survivor how to feel, but, like, Cameron. You of all people should know how dangerous it is to tweet what you just tweeted.

Dangerous and insurrection-y, that is.

Where’s @TwitterSafety on this?

