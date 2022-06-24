Remember when Nancy Pelosi tore up Trump’s speech? Karma anyone?

Seems the woman who has been in office since God was a boy isn’t happy with the SCOTUS ruling to overturn Roe this morning. Funny how Democrats control the White House, the House, and basically the Senate and they are still losing.

This means Americans (specifically babies) are winning today.

Watch this … she’s just a disaster:

Don’t worry, Nancy, you can keep killing babies in California. The ruling doesn’t ban abortion, it just puts the rules and regulations back at the state level. And we all know California is more than happy to abort like nobody’s business.

It’s cute how she’s blaming Republicans for this and claiming it’s endangering lives.

Maybe she missed it, but abortion ends a life, every time.

Amen.

HA HA HA HA HA

Right?!

And that’s it.

Oh, don’t get us wrong, we’re thoroughly enjoying the meltdown but at the end of the day, this did not ban abortion.

So calm down, Nan.

***

