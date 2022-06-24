Remember when Nancy Pelosi tore up Trump’s speech? Karma anyone?

Seems the woman who has been in office since God was a boy isn’t happy with the SCOTUS ruling to overturn Roe this morning. Funny how Democrats control the White House, the House, and basically the Senate and they are still losing.

This means Americans (specifically babies) are winning today.

Watch this … she’s just a disaster:

Pelosi: "The radical Supreme Court is eviscerating Americans' rights and endangering their health and safety." "The Republican-controlled Supreme Court has achieved their dark, extreme goal of ripping away a woman's right to make their own reproductive health decisions." pic.twitter.com/OW535LW06F — ABC News (@ABC) June 24, 2022

Don’t worry, Nancy, you can keep killing babies in California. The ruling doesn’t ban abortion, it just puts the rules and regulations back at the state level. And we all know California is more than happy to abort like nobody’s business.

It’s cute how she’s blaming Republicans for this and claiming it’s endangering lives.

Maybe she missed it, but abortion ends a life, every time.

The Republicans didn't do this, the Democrats did. — Alan Bennett (@bennettstuff) June 24, 2022

Pelosi trying to turn the Court into a political organization. — JustMeTom (@thomashourigan3) June 24, 2022

What is a woman? — Pedro Pollorena (@Pollo_playero) June 24, 2022

This is not men ruling over women, but women gaining their strenght more. To God be the Glory. — Michael Woodlocks (@realwoodlocksM) June 24, 2022

Amen.

She doesn’t seem completely drunk this morning but it’s still early. Her earring 😆 — 4mygrlz (@4mygrlz1) June 24, 2022

So we can all agree now that only women can get pregnant. — Kate C (@katgrneyes) June 24, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

Right?!

The ruling today puts the decision in the hands of each state where the people can then vote for candidates who support their position whichever way they want. Pro choice candidates need to step up at the state level now. — Lucieloo (@Lucieloo20) June 24, 2022

And that’s it.

Oh, don’t get us wrong, we’re thoroughly enjoying the meltdown but at the end of the day, this did not ban abortion.

So calm down, Nan.

