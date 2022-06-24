Gosh, golly, gee. As we wait for President Pudding Pop to make a statement on the Roe ruling (and from what we’re seeing, it should be here soon), we can’t help but look back at his history with Roe, abortion, and pro-life.

Surely these people losing their damn minds knew Biden was one of if not THE most pro-life Democrat they could have elected.

But you know, those mean tweets and low gas prices had to be stopped.

Ahem.

Big kudos to David Harsanyi for putting this together this morning … great timing.

In 1982 Joe Biden proposes a constitutional amendment that would overturn Roe v. Wade and allow states to choose their own policies on abortion.https://t.co/5aFcpaATGo — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 24, 2022

Wow, Biden HIMSELF wanted to overturn Roe at one point.

From the New York Times:

“Because of that, Roe and its progeny have been preserved for 30 years. But for that effort, Roe v. Wade would not be the law of the land today,” Mr. Russo said.

Mr. Russo declined to detail Mr. Biden’s current views on specific policies he once supported, including banning all federal funding for abortion services and research. What is clear from a review of Mr. Biden’s record in the Senate, his public statements as vice president, and interviews about his comments in private meetings is that his position on abortion grew more liberal over his four decades in federal office.

“I’m prepared to accept that at the moment of conception there’s human life and being, but I’m not prepared to say that to other God-fearing, non-God-fearing people that have a different view,” he told the Catholic magazine America in 2015.

Gotta wonder if Democrats bothered to read this when it came out in 2019.

But wait, there’s more!

In 1994, Biden brags that he has voted against abortion funding on 50 separate occasions. He voted for partial birth abortion bans twice.https://t.co/XiVbeBM32x — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 24, 2022

Wow.

Biden BRAGGED about voting against abortion funding on 50 separate occasions.

Sounds kinda sorta pro-life to this editor.

Have fun with that, Democrats.

***

