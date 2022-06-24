Jennifer Rubin has lost her marbles. Ok, so she didn’t really have any marbles left to lose, but this is nutty.

The nuttiest thing we’ve seen so far today …

Granted, the day is young and people will likely lose it even more as the day wears on but seriously with this? Claiming a state can execute a woman for refusing to submit to a forced birth? Huh?

Told ya’.

Protecting life is inhumane and intolerable in a free society.

Alrighty then.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

This is an insult to idiots everywhere.

Agreed.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

This was the picture she tweeted on election night 2020.

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

Funny how money and being invited on the right talkshows changes a person.

Oops.

We have a long long list.

***

