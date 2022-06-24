Jennifer Rubin has lost her marbles. Ok, so she didn’t really have any marbles left to lose, but this is nutty.

The nuttiest thing we’ve seen so far today …

Granted, the day is young and people will likely lose it even more as the day wears on but seriously with this? Claiming a state can execute a woman for refusing to submit to a forced birth? Huh?

a state can now execute a woman for refusing to submit to a forced birth even if the "abortion" is within hours of conception. barbarism. — Jennifer 'I stand with Ukraine' Rubin 🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@JRubinBlogger) June 24, 2022

Told ya’.

senators cheering the decision are supporting states' power to criminalize all abortions in all situations. This is radical, inhumane and intolerable in a free society. — Jennifer 'I stand with Ukraine' Rubin 🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@JRubinBlogger) June 24, 2022

Protecting life is inhumane and intolerable in a free society.

Alrighty then.

Listen you Batshit loon. The only thing this ruling does is put the power in the STATES hands. There is and NEVER WAS A CONSTITUTIONAL right to abortion. You WILL NOT find that language in there no matter how hard you try. — EJM Golf🏌️🇺🇸 (@ejm1963) June 24, 2022

Winner winner chicken dinner.

You’re an idiot….. — usarmorsoldier (@coinoperator07) June 24, 2022

This is an insult to idiots everywhere.

There’s something seriously wrong with you. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 24, 2022

Agreed.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

This was the picture she tweeted on election night 2020.

What on God's earth are you talking about? — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 24, 2022

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

This is you before you changed political views to get on tv. pic.twitter.com/fXi6O2iHoM — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 24, 2022

Funny how money and being invited on the right talkshows changes a person.

Oops.

pic.twitter.com/sFqzffIcPr — Ultra Gang Calvin Will Not Comply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) June 24, 2022

We have a long long list.

***

Related:

Oof, that’s gotta STING! Thread shows Democrats elected the most PRO-LIFE Democrat maybe ever when they elected Biden

‘No point in saying good morning’: Nancy Pelosi LOSES it making statement about Roe being overturned (blames Trump, watch)

Thank God you FAILED! Mollie Hemingway DRAGS Never Trump’s David French for trying to take credit for SCOTUS overturning Roe