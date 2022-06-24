Liz Cheney better be careful cheering for the end of Roe. Her new buddies in the Democratic Party aren’t going to like it.

Especially now that we know she’s trying to convince Wyoming Democrats to change their party for just ONE DAY and vote in the Republican Primary in that state to help her beat the actual Wyomingite running as an actual Republican.

Sorry Liz, too little too late.

Her newfound pal, Rosie O’Donnell isn’t too happy with her it seems.

We keep pointing out to these people that Liz voted with Trump 93% of the time but they only care about the fact she is after Trump. The moment that’s over, she’s done. Heck, look at Rosie’s disappointment in her already.

Couldn’t happen to a more deserving fraud than Liz Cheney.

Rosie’s followers are as sane as she is.

HA HA HA HA

Sorry, we crack ourselves up.

Good gravy, people, read another book.

Guess what?

But but but, she hates Trump too. REEEEEE.

*popcorn*

***

