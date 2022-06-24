Liz Cheney better be careful cheering for the end of Roe. Her new buddies in the Democratic Party aren’t going to like it.

Especially now that we know she’s trying to convince Wyoming Democrats to change their party for just ONE DAY and vote in the Republican Primary in that state to help her beat the actual Wyomingite running as an actual Republican.

Sorry Liz, too little too late.

I have always been strongly pro-life. Today’s ruling by the Supreme Court returns power to the states and the people of the states to address the issue of abortion under state law. — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) June 24, 2022

Her newfound pal, Rosie O’Donnell isn’t too happy with her it seems.

just when i started to admire u … — ROSIE (@Rosie) June 24, 2022

We keep pointing out to these people that Liz voted with Trump 93% of the time but they only care about the fact she is after Trump. The moment that’s over, she’s done. Heck, look at Rosie’s disappointment in her already.

Couldn’t happen to a more deserving fraud than Liz Cheney.

Rosie’s followers are as sane as she is.

HA HA HA HA

Sorry, we crack ourselves up.

Good gravy, people, read another book.

Why would you ever admire her — 🇨🇦DomesticMetisGoddess🇨🇦names Jen (@witcan74) June 24, 2022

A leopard doesn't change its spots — Ciaran Lannister 🏳️‍🌈🇵🇹🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@camelloma) June 24, 2022

I was glad to see her doing the right thing, but I never forgot who she is and what she’s done. In the words of a very wise woman, when someone shows you who they are, believe them. — Betty Sanchez ☮️ (@BJMallory) June 24, 2022

Guess what?

Guess what? She's voted against voting rights and gun safety lies. There is nothing to admire about her. — Shawn Williams (@shawniedw2) June 24, 2022

But but but, she hates Trump too. REEEEEE.

*popcorn*

***

