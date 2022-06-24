Please note we did not make a James Brown joke.

We thought about it.

And sure, referencing the joke is sort of making it BUT we didn’t outright make one.

And Maxine Waters’ explosion about defying SCOTUS absolutely deserved such a joke.

Watch this nutjob:

Yes, yes they did impeach Trump for something like this

Sounds pretty insurrection-y, Mad Max.

It does indeed.

We knew people would lose their freakin’ minds today but WOOF.

Seriously, we have to laugh at this point.

C’mon, Maxine wasn’t going to let Jenn Rubin outdo her crazy.

Let’s not pretend Maxine knows what she’s ranting about.

They’re too busy being mad at SCOTUS.

