Please note we did not make a James Brown joke.

We thought about it.

And sure, referencing the joke is sort of making it BUT we didn’t outright make one.

And Maxine Waters’ explosion about defying SCOTUS absolutely deserved such a joke.

Watch this nutjob:

Maxine Waters tells people to “fight,” “the hell with the Supreme Court! We will defy them!" "You ain't seen nothin' yet." Didn’t they impeach Trump for this?

pic.twitter.com/XlBuC6b7ks — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 24, 2022

Yes, yes they did impeach Trump for something like this

Sounds pretty insurrection-y, Mad Max.

Radical-Leftist Maxine Waters says “to hell with the Supreme Court, we will defy them!” Sounds very insurrectiony for a member of Congress. pic.twitter.com/hqkpbpFXyP — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) June 24, 2022

It does indeed.

We knew people would lose their freakin’ minds today but WOOF.

Lol. — I Care Most 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@most_care) June 24, 2022

Seriously, we have to laugh at this point.

C’mon, Maxine wasn’t going to let Jenn Rubin outdo her crazy.

It's still going to be legal in California so I don't know what she's ranting about. — James (@liberty_james1) June 24, 2022

Let’s not pretend Maxine knows what she’s ranting about.

Term limits! — Harley A (@HarleyATC) June 24, 2022

Mad Max at it again. 😂 — Red Tide 🐘 (@TideInTejas) June 24, 2022

Where’s the DOJ / FBI with the cuffs??? — Ray (@RDC902) June 24, 2022

They’re too busy being mad at SCOTUS.

***

