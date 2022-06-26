We’re starting to wonder if Occupy Democrats is some sort of performance art group because THIS is ridiculous. A Democrat in Oklahoma named Mickey Dollens floated the idea for a bill that would force each male to have a vasectomy when they hit puberty and it could only be reversed when they reach a point of financial and emotional stability.

Ok, we get what the sad little Democrat in one of the reddest states is trying to do (government control over a penis), but this just sounds like he wants to sterilize the poor. No, really. There are definitely groups of people who would never be ‘financially stable’ enough to reverse a government-enforced vasectomy.

And OD is cheering it!

Guess how many idgits retweeted?

Almost 13k.

Sterilizing the poor will show those evil GOP who’s boss!

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d see DC from our office.

Here’s the skinny on the bill:

From Business Insider:

An Oklahoma state rep proposed an idea for legislation that would make vasectomies mandatory for young men in the state.

Speaking before a floor of legislators, state Rep. Mickey Dollens said on Thursday that he is thinking about introducing the legislation next year.

“I would invite you to co-author a bill that I’m considering next year that would mandate that each male, when they reach puberty, get a mandatory vasectomy that’s only reversible when they reach the point of financial and emotional stability,” he told GOP lawmakers.

“If you think that’s crazy then I think that maybe you understand how 50 percent of Oklahomans feel, as well,” the Democrat said.

So Mickey’s solution is to sterilize the poor.

When people, especially Democrats, show you who they really are, believe them.

BAHAHAHAHA.

Yup.

Completely.

Ironic, don’cha’ think?

Ahem.

 

Think toddlers in the very worst of a temper tantrum – that’s Democrats right now.

That’ll show ’em!

Democrats never really changed their stripes.

***

