SCOTUS overturning Roe (we just like writing that) has broken several people who were already broken, like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Woof, Democrats, really? She has gone from rambling about some Abortion Underground Railroad to pretending she had to explain how periods work to Republicans in a little over 48 hours.

Keep in mind, that these same Democrats couldn’t define what a woman was three days ago.

And they’re still trying to push ‘pregnant people,’ which isn’t going to win them any points with feminists who are angry about Roe.

AOC was confused about how a garbage disposal works, no way she explained anything to anyone:

*sigh*

Then again, we should thank her. Every time she tweets that red wave in November gets a little bigger.

Seriously. She recorded herself being confused and almost afraid of it.

Real brain trust you got there, Democrats.

She’s still calling women ‘pregnant people’ so we’re not entirely sure she does know what a woman is.

Arrogant and ignorant.

Not a great combination.

True story.

***

