SCOTUS overturning Roe (we just like writing that) has broken several people who were already broken, like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Woof, Democrats, really? She has gone from rambling about some Abortion Underground Railroad to pretending she had to explain how periods work to Republicans in a little over 48 hours.

Keep in mind, that these same Democrats couldn’t define what a woman was three days ago.

And they’re still trying to push ‘pregnant people,’ which isn’t going to win them any points with feminists who are angry about Roe.

AOC was confused about how a garbage disposal works, no way she explained anything to anyone:

Just a few months ago I literally had to explain to Republican members of Congress how periods work. Their complete and utter incompetence is now killing women and pregnant people across the US. There remains no legitimate grounding or basis to force birth in the United States. https://t.co/KWay0Enguy — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 26, 2022

*sigh*

Then again, we should thank her. Every time she tweets that red wave in November gets a little bigger.

you didn't know what a garbage disposal is — Gian B (@gbtiepolo1) June 26, 2022

Seriously. She recorded herself being confused and almost afraid of it.

Real brain trust you got there, Democrats.

Just last week you were confused by what a woman is. Now you’re an authority? 😂😂 — Time for whiskey (@time4whiskey) June 26, 2022

She’s still calling women ‘pregnant people’ so we’re not entirely sure she does know what a woman is.

No…you didn't HAVE to explain. You did it because you're arrogant. Instead of trying to woman-splain how a period works, maybe do some research on the Constitution and what rights are federal and which aren't. Knowing this is part of your damn job. — Fantastic Larkyfarken™ (@larkyfarken) June 26, 2022

Arrogant and ignorant.

Not a great combination.

"Women and pregnant people" What a jackass. — Beagle Fury (@BeagleFury) June 26, 2022

True story.

***

Related:

Bad take … BAD! National Review dragged in a YUGE way over anti-Trump piece claiming Roe being overturned was just dumb luck

Kamala Harris’ tweet pandering to ‘women who are afraid’ with Roe overturned even pisses the LEFT off (plus HILARIOUS Photoshops)

Sanger would be PROUD! Occupy Democrats CHEERS OK Dem pushing bill to sterilize the poor (because THAT’LL show the GOP!)