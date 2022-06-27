Sooo Max Boot is officially a Lefty now, right? We’re asking because this opinion from him sounds like he handed his brain over to the Lefty Brainwash Brigade and joined them full-time. How this guy was ever considered a conservative voice in any way, shape, or form is beyond this editor.

Seriously, this is a Civics 101 fail …

We are living under minoritarian tyranny. To take but one example: 21 states with fewer total people than California have 42 Senate seats. This undemocratic, unjust system has produced the new Supreme Court rulings on gun control and abortion. https://t.co/OLzvXIxcFr — Max Boot 🇺🇦 (@MaxBoot) June 25, 2022

Woof, Max has really jumped the shark this time.

From WaPo:

So, if the Supreme Court is going to be a forum for legislating, shouldn’t it respect the views of two-thirds of the country? But our perverse political system has allowed a militant, right-wing minority to hijack the law. As an Economist correspondent points out, “5 of the 6 conservative Supreme Court justices were appointed by a Republican Senate majority that won fewer votes than the Democrats” and “3 of the 6 were nominated by a president who also won a minority of the popular vote.”

First and foremost, the Senate represents the STATES, not the people, AND HE SHOULD KNOW THIS, DAMMIT. Population has zero to do with state representation in the Senate; every state gets TWO. Secondly, we’re a Republic so the popular vote means Jack and squat, and Jack left town. Honestly, we’re starting to wonder if he’s being ignorant on purpose for the rate clicks and taps because this is dumb. Like, REALLY dumb.

Uh, the Dobbs decision explicitly returns the issue to the states themselves. That is much more democratic than your weird proportional representation fantasies. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) June 25, 2022

Although…you think California is going to be a pro-abortion state, but they have the initiative and referendum system. The voters of California have proven to be much more conservative on referenda than party ID would indicate. I bet a 24-week ban would pass in California. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) June 25, 2022

You make me question every political and geopolitical thing I have believed for the last 20 years. You grifters have been running the GOP show the whole time and it took Trump (who I dislike personally) to make me see it. — Inflationary Beard (@llcthecableguy) June 25, 2022

LOL senators represent states not people — Mostly peaceful inflation (@C0nservatlve) June 25, 2022

Doing that thing where you don't know the difference between the House and the Senate. Eh? — Ultra Secret Amish Man (@AmishSecreto) June 26, 2022

Each state gets two senators.

Seems like someone like you should be aware of that.

It doesn't go by population, that's what House of Representatives is for. — Ge🌞rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) June 26, 2022

Pretty simple, Max.

Unless you’re a Lefty.

Ahem.

***

