Ok, so the same a-holes complaining that pro-life people ONLY CARE ABOUT THE FETUS are trashing this picture of a young couple looking to help women who may feel they have no other choice but to abort. Ya’ know, pro-aborts are so damn miserable that no matter what you say or do, it will never be right or enough.

They hate you.

Well, they hate themselves.

And we suppose if we were the younger, less successful brother of Patton Oswalt we might be fussy too.

from the director of Get Out and Us comes his most audacious horror yet… pic.twitter.com/kHM7nzef0g — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) June 26, 2022

The real bummer is this guy is associated with MST3K …

If only creative types would stop being obnoxious activists, ya’ know?

*sigh*

Oh, and there are plenty of disgusting people on this tweet mocking this couple, calling them racists (because you know, only people of color get abortions), and joking about how death is better than being raised by parents like this.

What do you expect? They’re AOK with murdering the most innocent among us.

Just stupid.

"writes comedy" Dude, there are colorectal exams funnier than you. — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) June 27, 2022

Lol so its “you only want to adopt a white child because you’re racist” OR “you only want to adopt a black child because you have a ‘white savior complex’.” — Maverick (@mavseventeen76) June 27, 2022

Yeah.

So adoption is a horror? What do you want? https://t.co/NeSczYnZYj — #Nats Fan Carla (@LibertyBelleCJL) June 27, 2022

Good God. The comments in this thread are hideous. — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) June 27, 2022

So many broken people.

Dear Lord! The amount of ignorance is appalling. — (((Ken Brown))) (@K_P_Brown) June 27, 2022

Because it isn't about "choice". They just enjoy bitching. — 🌴 Tropical-Trish 🌴 (@wtffiles) June 27, 2022

There it is.

They’re never happy.

If you’re happy they hate you for it.

And a LOT of us are happy that Roe is GONE.

***

