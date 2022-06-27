Once again we are proud to bring you a thread we don’t have to say much about. ‘Trader Jill’ does an exceptional job of debunking the Left’s talking points and narrative around abortion and Roe … not that they’ll take the time to read her thread and learn a thing or two from it.

But at least you can take this info with you, dear reader, and combat the stupid out there.

Take a gander.

Listen up you silly liberals, because here is the truth about SCOTUS overturning Roe V Wade: 1. No "most" Americans DO NOT support abortion up until the moment of birth – In fact it's only 12% that do. 57% believe abortion should be banned as soon as a heartbeat is detected. — 🚛TraderJill (Pronouns: Meme Queen/Your Highness) (@LadyJustice6910) June 27, 2022

They’re just absolutely uninformed about what overturning Roe really does.

And no, most Americans do not support abortion up to the moment of birth.

2) Less than 1% of all abortions are the result of rape and incest, so stop acting like it's an epidemic. 3)Pro-life Christians are not the ones that brought this to SCOTUS, but rather an abortion clinic trying to overturn the states law banning it after 15 weeks. Oops! — 🚛TraderJill (Pronouns: Meme Queen/Your Highness) (@LadyJustice6910) June 27, 2022

15 weeks was too LIMITING for an abortion clinic.

Think about that for a minute.

THEY started it.

4.Abortion is not a Constitutional right. There is no mechanism in the document to address it; thus, it always belonged at the state level, so the will of the people prevails as intended. 5. No state has any plans to outlaw it if the life of the mother is in jeopardy. — 🚛TraderJill (Pronouns: Meme Queen/Your Highness) (@LadyJustice6910) June 27, 2022

Gosh, all of those little talking points are just getting nuked.

6. Justice Samuel Alito explicitly wrote that, “Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion,” such as contraception and gay marriage. Crisis actors are ginning up the crowd with lies to believe otherwise. — 🚛TraderJill (Pronouns: Meme Queen/Your Highness) (@LadyJustice6910) June 27, 2022

Lots and lots of deflection and distractions out there. The ones insisting overturning Roe will keep women going through an ectopic pregnancy from getting care are some of the most obnoxious.

7. Pro-life people are not all religious. You don't need to believe in God to believe in the sanctity of life. Yet another lie. 8. Your contraceptives are in no danger of being taken away, and the morning after pill, or Plan B is still widely available over the counter. — 🚛TraderJill (Pronouns: Meme Queen/Your Highness) (@LadyJustice6910) June 27, 2022

Yeah, pro-aborts keep screeching about the Catholic Church when in reality, there are lots and lots and lots of people who are pro-life simply because they are humane.

9. There are over 16 different types of birth control, and most doctors will tell you to double up regardless of the 99% efficacy rate, just as a precaution. 10. STD's are still a thing, so if you're not getting your partner tested/using condoms, then you are at great risk. — 🚛TraderJill (Pronouns: Meme Queen/Your Highness) (@LadyJustice6910) June 27, 2022

YOU are responsible for your reproduction, so let's stop pretending you magically fall on the D against your will. Teach your daughters how to be responsible, and stop looking at abortion as a method of birth control. "Safe, legal and RARE", remember that trope? Yeah, me too. — 🚛TraderJill (Pronouns: Meme Queen/Your Highness) (@LadyJustice6910) June 27, 2022

Amen amen and another amen.

And no, hater who might be reading this just to hate, we’re not being religious.

Ok, maybe a little. HALLELUJAH.

***

