NBC News: White House Planning to Limit Biden's and Harris' Commencement Appearances

As Twitchy reporter earlier this week, President Joe Biden accepted an invitation from historically black college Morehouse College in Atlanta to speak at their commencement ceremony and present him with an honorary degree. That caused a lot of discord among both student and the administration at Morehouse. Officials say Biden will not be canceling his appearance, but the graduating class might turn their backs on him during his speech about his time at a historically black university.

Advertisement

"Genocide Joe" is not very popular on campuses these days, and NBC News reports that the White House is limiting Biden's appearances at commencement ceremonies, as well as those of Vice President Kamala Harris.

The White House is planning to limit President Biden and VP Harris' presence at commencement addresses this year. https://t.co/EWE94CfWtI — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 27, 2024

Mike Memoli reports:

Amid growing protests on college campuses by pro-Palestinian demonstrators, the White House is planning for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to have a minimal presence for a traditional rite of spring: delivering commencement addresses. Biden is scheduled to speak at Morehouse College and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in May, while Harris is only slated to give a graduation speech at the Air Force Academy. First lady Jill Biden, who teaches at a community college, is expected to deliver a commencement address, though no school has been named. … For months, the Biden campaign has been “obsessed” with finding new and innovative ways to motivate younger voters, according to a senior official. The campaign notes that it launched a young voter program earlier than past presidential campaigns and has already begun deploying staff to start organizing a presence at colleges in targeted states.

The Biden campaign has taken to TikTok, which Biden signed a law that would ban it if it's not sold.

He's so popular! — JWF (@JammieWF) April 27, 2024

Can't imagine why.



It's too bad. Let those two speak, unscripted, in more candid appearances. It's an election year. More, more, more. What could be the problem with them speaking without the filter of their handlers? Hahahaha. #Election2024 — Old Dominion Post (@OldDominionPost) April 27, 2024

Why? It would seem that they’re passing up free campaign opportunities! — CajunLady778 (@CajunLady778) April 27, 2024

Back to your basement Joe, it's an election year. — Quiet Rando (@dcsoult) April 27, 2024

81 *million* votes — Wilson (@catechumen_13) April 27, 2024

Too many violent Democrat students? — Matthieu “ne plus ultra” Koekkler 🍌🇺🇸 (@koekkler) April 27, 2024

Can't allow the students to boo Biden and Harris for supporting Israel... — Truth Enjoyer (@TruthEnjoyer_) April 27, 2024

Yeah, it's not surprising. They need to hide how much EVERYONE hates them. — Izzi (@Izzi12) April 27, 2024

Biden narrowly survived his address at Morehouse being canceled after a conference call with concerned administrators and faculty. He'd better have his teleprompter with him.

***



