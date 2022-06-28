Several folks in our feed sent us this tweet/message from user ‘TinFoil’, a self-proclaimed gay man who has had enough of the Left. We won’t pretend to speak for him, we’ll just let you read his ‘message to the Left’ for yourselves.

Yes, it’s a long-ish read, but exceptional and so worth the time.

Heck, even worth a share.

Take a look:

A message to the Left,

From a gay man

It wasn't enough. pic.twitter.com/IwD5KCvExb — TinFoil 🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈 (@TinFoil1701) June 27, 2022

He’s HAD IT with the Left. We totally get it.

And so have other ‘sane LGBT’ peeps.

November is going to be something else, you guys.

My brother, gay, says the same. It’s a shame and really disturbing where they’re trying to drag everyone. Now they’re going to make the pendulum swing back too hard. None of these movements are ever happy with equality… they always want superiority. 😔 — PunkyP (Fuck/Off) (@PPeazle) June 28, 2022

The pendulum will always swing back.

And twice as hard.

I'm somewhat concerned over the possible backlash against LGBT people who just want to live their lives and be left alone. Going after the kids was the final straw. — Roux (@rouxdsla) June 27, 2022

Yup.

I am a LGBT ally, I cant even consider myself to be one of them but I am glad there are portion of this community speak up about this, I seen they also address about genders being taught in school — CosmicSkeptic Fangirl #AbortionIsMurder 🇵🇭 (@KoigoesB) June 27, 2022

This is so wonderful to see. I'm all for acceptance! I draw a big red line at forced participation. Especially when children are involved. — Civil Steam (@Hersheyandys) June 27, 2022

I respect this. I may not agree with your lifestyle choices, but they are yours to make. I am sure you wouldn't agree with some of mine, but they are mine. When it comes to forced participation, compelled speech/thought or the involvement of children, then the line is crossed. — Captain Dax (@DaxMorgan) June 27, 2022

Thank you so much for this. It’s heartening to know that I’m not alone. I still think of myself as a classic liberal, but have found a deeper appreciation and acceptance to my own conservative/philosophical approach to how I practice my principles. — Richard Castro (@mrmiffits) June 27, 2022

That's all us straight people want, too. Just live and let live. But that isn't enough. We now have to be 'allys,' and are forced to agree with and support any claim, any idea foisted on us by the lgbtq++ brigade. — ChuckDBQ (@Chuck_DBQ) June 27, 2022

Just live and let live.

But that wasn’t good enough.

So now, it’s on.

I think its safe to say, you guys now have allies on your side. We're done with this crap too. — TinFoil 🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈 (@TinFoil1701) June 27, 2022

Yeah, it is SO on.

***

