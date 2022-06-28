Elizabeth Warren is NOT handling the overturning of Roe very well.

Like, she’s mental … ok, more mental than usual. Sounds like she has suggested the Biden administration should establish Planned Parenthood outposts along the edges of national parks.

Please note, that this editor managed not to make an ‘abortion teepee’ joke here.

Oops, we just did.

C’mon, Liz, REALLY?!

I just spoke with @ewarren, who suggested the Biden administration establish Planned Parenthood outposts on the edges of national parks. "They could put up tents, have trained personnel — and be there to help people who need it." "It's time to declare a medical emergency." — Caroline Kitchener (@CAKitchener) June 27, 2022

Abortion tents in national parks. Alrighty then.

Yes, because we must kill babies by all available means… Sick. — BadgerJer (@BadgerJer) June 27, 2022

This is really odd and desperate, right?

“Mommy, I don’t think those ladies are camping like we are.” — AshleeLee (@MsAshleeLee) June 27, 2022

Let's go to the park and kill my baby in a tent. — Live Free Or Deb🦦🌼🌼 (@livefreeordeb) June 27, 2022

Abortion vacations are the new big thing doncha know?

I was told Planned Parenthood hardly performed abortions. Their mission was for cancer screenings and pre-natal care. — Janice (@jannyfayray) June 27, 2022

Right? If they really don’t perform that many abortions they should be just fine.

pic.twitter.com/OvM4m4ahVE — Chibi WilliamHenry Harrison Grand Poobah (@TobytheBeagle1) June 27, 2022

"An abortion tent on federal lands, circa 2022" pic.twitter.com/bW1YNGTrBz — ArchLobster 🇪🇨 🇺🇸 (@ArchLobster) June 27, 2022

Yikes.

You know what would be great? If trains took people through the parks, snapped their photos right before going down big hills and then ended inside an abortion shop where they purchase their photos and buy abortion add-ons, plushies, etc. — ✌️🇺🇦🌻Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 27, 2022

Cool, maybe the fake Indian lady can show them how to build tee-pees & send smoke signals when help is needed — Ultra-MAGA Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) June 27, 2022

This is one of the most desperate, stupid ideas I’ve ever heard. — Salty (Reusable, Medical Type; 1 Each) (@anccpt) June 27, 2022

“Don’t feed the babies that survived their abortions.” Thank you. Park Management — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 28, 2022

Meep.

***

