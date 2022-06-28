Elizabeth Warren is NOT handling the overturning of Roe very well.

Like, she’s mental … ok, more mental than usual. Sounds like she has suggested the Biden administration should establish Planned Parenthood outposts along the edges of national parks.

Please note, that this editor managed not to make an ‘abortion teepee’ joke here.

Oops, we just did.

C’mon, Liz, REALLY?!

Abortion tents in national parks. Alrighty then.

This is really odd and desperate, right?

Abortion vacations are the new big thing doncha know?

Right? If they really don’t perform that many abortions they should be just fine.

Yikes.

Meep.

***

