Not forcing women to give birth like livestock … what?

You know, people shrieking about SCOTUS overturning Roe really and truly don’t seem to understand what it means. We get it, the MELODRAMA of evil government FORCING women to carry babies because of some evil right-wing religious white-man conspiracy sounds a lot more campaign worthy for Democrats than the reality of the ruling, which just gives people more control over abortion.

It’s been a long time since we last wrote about Chelsea Handler and no, she hasn’t gotten any smarter.

Watch this.

More @ChelseaHandler: “Universal health care, that’s pro-life. Restricting guns, that’s also pro-life. Fighting climate change, that’s also pro-life…Not forcing women to give birth like livestock, pro-life…Calling Republicans pro-life is like calling O.J. Simpson pro-wife.” pic.twitter.com/L3tRh8C7ZH — Brent Baker 🇺🇦 (@BrentHBaker) June 28, 2022

Calling Republicans pro-life is like calling O.J. Simpson pro-wife.

Womp womp.

So is Chelsea saying that women have no volition? That they’re just dumb animals who are utterly unable to control their instinct to rut? Doesn’t seem like a very pro-woman position. — Brandon Letsgo 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@E__Strobel) June 28, 2022

Seems many people on the Left don’t have much faith in women in general. In their sad little minds, our vaginas just DRAG us around, forcing us to have unprotected sex.

The pro life movement is one of many movements none of which include nonsense like “universal healthcare”. We have been involved in trying to protect these innocents since 1973. Recently leftists have tried to muddy the waters with his rhetoric. It’s idiotic and meaningless — Joel App (@AppyJoel) June 28, 2022

Like much of the Left’s rhetoric.

She still has a show? I thought it was cancelled…. — DAVID-IN-NYC ❌ 🏴‍☠️ 🇬🇧 🇩🇪 💚 (@DAVID_IN_NYC) June 28, 2022

She’s a washed up hag with no relevance. She’s yesterdays news. — Reason (@IntegrityTruth3) June 28, 2022

Yeah, we haven’t written about her in months.

And we likely won’t after this one either.

