White House Down: Biden Aides Attempted to OUST Press Secretary KJP, Fail Because of DEI Concerns

We've written about White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre frequently. She's very, very bad at her job, but she's very good at lying to the media (who rarely challenge her) and gaslighting the American people.

So it's not really a surprise that the White House wants to replace her.

And that they failed. They can't do anything right.

Inside the failed White House coup plan to oust Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre https://t.co/gboNbeXBNP pic.twitter.com/rrVbpR8pWP — New York Post (@nypost) April 26, 2024

Let us grab popcorn

The New York Post reports (emphasis added):

Top aides to President Biden secretly hatched a plan this past fall to replace White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre by recruiting outside allies to nudge her out the door, The Post has learned. Jean-Pierre, who made history in May 2022 by becoming the first black and first openly gay person to hold the position, had developed the exasperating habit of reading canned answers directly from a binder to reporters at her regular briefings — offering what her superiors viewed as a less-than-compelling pitch for the 81-year-old Biden as he readied his re-election campaign. De facto White House communications chief Anita Dunn, 66, the wife of Biden personal attorney Bob Bauer, told colleagues she had decided to call in prominent Democrats to explain to Jean-Pierre, 49, that the time was ripe to move on, sources told The Post.

And we all know she was hired to check those boxes. They even admit she's a detriment to Biden's reelection campaign.

But wait, here's the real kicker:

Jean-Pierre, the person added, “had been in the job for a year and a half at that point, which is a pretty standard tenure for a press secretary in what is admittedly a very demanding job [and] Jeff and Anita [tried] to have folks that she would listen to and trust talk to her about why it might be wise to do that.” Jean-Pierre’s predecessor, Jen Psaki, was press secretary for one week shy of 16 months before leaving to take a job as a host and analyst at MSNBC. A second source told The Post that “Jeff and Anita were trying to find Karine a graceful exit” because of the ugly optics of removing her against her will. “There’s a huge diversity issue and they’re afraid of what folks are going to say,” added this source, who said they learned of the effort from multiple people briefed by Dunn and confirmed at least one person from outside the administration did speak with Jean-Pierre.

Hahahahahahahaha. DEI is coming back to bite them on the butt.

You hate to see it. But more than that, you love to see it.

Why not just hand her a letter of resignation to sign and a glowing review letter as a parting gift? Why the shenanigans? — Mike Howard (@ElPolloDiabloX) April 26, 2024

Because it sounds like she won't go quietly. And they're afraid of that.

Is Doucy gonna ask her about this? pic.twitter.com/Vf0yemv0iX — Dan Bethard (@BethardDaniel) April 26, 2024

Oh, we hope he does.

Please, please let him ask her about this.

She wasn't hired to understand the issues. She was hired because she checks the right boxes. — Sooners Dog (@BrandonLesco6) April 26, 2024

Yep. That's a problem they have to deal with now. And it's hysterical.

You can't fire her for incompetence, she wasn't hired for her competence. https://t.co/1TUsSjlsVw — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 26, 2024

Bingo.

She’s got too much intersectionality armor. https://t.co/CEoKRhkxxD — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) April 26, 2024

Nailed it.

Incompetence is a feature not a bug in this administration, from the president on down. https://t.co/8t2kubbuUl — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 26, 2024

Yes it is.

It's their defining characteristic.

Monica Crowley didn't waste any time dunking on the White House drama:

Live by DEI, die by DEI.



The @NYPost is reporting that Biden & his aides tried to bounce Karine Jean-Pierre last Fall because she’s the worst Press Secretary ever.



They didn’t want to fire her bc “they’re afraid of what folks are going to say”.



Acc to a source: “She doesn’t… — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) April 26, 2024

'Live by DEI, die by DEI' -- yep. Own it, libs.

I think it’s hilarious. She will make them suffer every time she goes to the podium. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 26, 2024

Yes, she will.

The current administration and KJP deserve each other. pic.twitter.com/q1tSKNKZue — Pete Cummings (@_PeteCummings) April 26, 2024

Hahahahahahaha. Perfection.

She lies every day for the Biden regime and they say she is the worst press secretary. I think she is doing a great job. https://t.co/FaisRn8F2M — Sherri Wren (@sherri_wren) April 27, 2024

She's just not a good enough liar, apparently.

BRUTAL. “Karine doesn’t have an understanding of the issues and she reads the book [binder] word-for-word,” said the second source, adding that the situation is made worse by the fact that “she thinks she’s doing an amazing job.... She doesn’t have a grasp of the issues and… pic.twitter.com/Z6uYYiv2ph — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) April 26, 2024

Absolutely brutal.

That article was interesting to read. Personally, I want her stay. Watching Doocy embarrass her is hilarious and she’s hurting Biden. https://t.co/ftX7BkWBes — Shannon Hillis 🇺🇸 (@hillisthekillis) April 27, 2024

Really, there's no downside for us. She stays and we get more content and she damages the Biden campaign. Win-win.