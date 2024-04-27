The New York Times EMBARRASSES Themselves in an Attempt to Cover for Lying...
Being Conservative Is the NEW Punk Rock and Biden's Interview With Stern Proves...
'I Love This Trooper!' No Nonsense Officer Shows How to Efficiently Remove a...
Strong 'Do You Know Who I Am?' Vibes: Monroe County DA Refuses to...
Where Are THESE Protests? DAMNING Thread Shows How U of Maryland Violated Student...
Dem Mayor of Denver Called a 'Fascist' for Telling Campus Occupiers They've Got...
Jill Biden Stepped in As Joe Told U.S. Wounded Warriors the Good News...
Biden Now Has a Distinction Over (Actually UNDER) All These Presidents Since the...
WOOF: Harry Sisson Barks Up the Wrong Tree Trying to Fluff Biden's Love...
Cowbell Cretins: Ignorant Protesters Outside Ted Cruz's House Harass His Neighbors
Keith Olbermann, Who Rage Quit Twitter/X, Rage Quits the New York Times on...
DEI Ruins EVERYTHING: Check Out How Woke 'Velma' Season 2 Updated Hex Girls...
Three Year Letterman HILARIOUSLY Mocks Protester Tackle in Epic Takedown
This Ain't It … Readers Sound Off on the Onion's First (GROSS) Article...

White House Down: Biden Aides Attempted to OUST Press Secretary KJP, Fail Because of DEI Concerns

Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on April 27, 2024
Meme

We've written about White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre frequently. She's very, very bad at her job, but she's very good at lying to the media (who rarely challenge her) and gaslighting the American people.

Advertisement

So it's not really a surprise that the White House wants to replace her.

And that they failed. They can't do anything right.

Let us grab popcorn

The New York Post reports (emphasis added):

Top aides to President Biden secretly hatched a plan this past fall to replace White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre by recruiting outside allies to nudge her out the door, The Post has learned.

Jean-Pierre, who made history in May 2022 by becoming the first black and first openly gay person to hold the position, had developed the exasperating habit of reading canned answers directly from a binder to reporters at her regular briefings — offering what her superiors viewed as a less-than-compelling pitch for the 81-year-old Biden as he readied his re-election campaign.

De facto White House communications chief Anita Dunn, 66, the wife of Biden personal attorney Bob Bauer, told colleagues she had decided to call in prominent Democrats to explain to Jean-Pierre, 49, that the time was ripe to move on, sources told The Post.

And we all know she was hired to check those boxes. They even admit she's a detriment to Biden's reelection campaign. 

But wait, here's the real kicker:

Recommended

Strong 'Do You Know Who I Am?' Vibes: Monroe County DA Refuses to Pull Over for Police (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Jean-Pierre, the person added, “had been in the job for a year and a half at that point, which is a pretty standard tenure for a press secretary in what is admittedly a very demanding job [and] Jeff and Anita [tried] to have folks that she would listen to and trust talk to her about why it might be wise to do that.”

Jean-Pierre’s predecessor, Jen Psaki, was press secretary for one week shy of 16 months before leaving to take a job as a host and analyst at MSNBC.

A second source told The Post that “Jeff and Anita were trying to find Karine a graceful exit” because of the ugly optics of removing her against her will.

There’s a huge diversity issue and they’re afraid of what folks are going to say,” added this source, who said they learned of the effort from multiple people briefed by Dunn and confirmed at least one person from outside the administration did speak with Jean-Pierre.

Hahahahahahahaha. DEI is coming back to bite them on the butt.

You hate to see it. But more than that, you love to see it.

Because it sounds like she won't go quietly. And they're afraid of that.

Advertisement

Oh, we hope he does.

Please, please let him ask her about this.

Yep. That's a problem they have to deal with now. And it's hysterical.

Bingo.

Nailed it.

Yes it is.

It's their defining characteristic.

Monica Crowley didn't waste any time dunking on the White House drama:

'Live by DEI, die by DEI' -- yep. Own it, libs.

Yes, she will.

Advertisement

Hahahahahahaha. Perfection.

She's just not a good enough liar, apparently.

Absolutely brutal.

Really, there's no downside for us. She stays and we get more content and she damages the Biden campaign. Win-win.

Tags: PRESS SECRETARY WHITE HOUSE WHITE HOUSE PRESS BRIEFING WHITE HOUSE PRESS CORPS KARINE JEAN-PIERRE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Strong 'Do You Know Who I Am?' Vibes: Monroe County DA Refuses to Pull Over for Police (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
The New York Times EMBARRASSES Themselves in an Attempt to Cover for Lying Joe Biden
justmindy
'I Love This Trooper!' No Nonsense Officer Shows How to Efficiently Remove a Screeching Agitator
Doug P.
Where Are THESE Protests? DAMNING Thread Shows How U of Maryland Violated Student Civil Rights
Amy Curtis
Jill Biden Stepped in As Joe Told U.S. Wounded Warriors the Good News (About More $$$ for Ukraine)
Doug P.
Dem Mayor of Denver Called a 'Fascist' for Telling Campus Occupiers They've Got to Leave
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Strong 'Do You Know Who I Am?' Vibes: Monroe County DA Refuses to Pull Over for Police (Watch) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement