KJP's Whopper About Biden Always 'Working Around the Clock' Isn't Holding Up to Scrutiny

Today brought with it yet another Gaslight-a-Palooza at the White House briefing featuring Karine Jean-Pierre and John Kirby (they've decided there are so many lies to tell it requires two people).

There were some more doozies told, but one of the more demonstrable lies had to be when KJP described just how tirelessly Biden's been working:

Karine Jean-Pierre says that Joe Biden "is working around the clock."



"...as he always does!" pic.twitter.com/s72i3xn1Nj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 10, 2024

Does anybody believe that?

Karine Jean-Pierre: "As [Biden] always does, he's working around the clock!"



Biden has spent 40% of his presidency on vacation — a record. pic.twitter.com/3yp9hFZInF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 10, 2024

This is from last September before all the holiday vacations took place:

As of last Sunday, Biden has spent all or part of 382 of his presidency’s 957 days – or 40% — on personal overnight trips away from the White House, putting him on pace to become America’s most idle commander-in-chief, according to data calculated by the Republican National Committee and confirmed by The Post using White House reports of Biden’s movements. “We have millions of illegal immigrants pouring across our borders. Violent crime is surging. Inflation is crushing hard-working Americans. Our enemies around the world are emboldened,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) told The Post. “Meanwhile, Joe Biden is filmed on the beach with his handlers preventing him from speaking to the media to answer basic questions Americans deserve answers to.

The "working around the clock" continued today:

President Biden continues to work tirelessly to save democracy with exactly one meeting on his schedule today (lunch with the vice president). One could only imagine what this presidency will look like if Biden wins reelection and is in the Oval Office at age 86. pic.twitter.com/LEd5q5Z0VL — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 10, 2024

Pace yourself, Joe!

40% holidays? That’s working around the clock? — Alex Barnes (@AlexBar54497552) January 10, 2024

It doesn't seem that Biden "works around the clock" every day even if that clock was on Jupiter.

And he calls a lid every day by noon!😂🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/w77GBTKI6N — KimDugger (@kimduggeratt) January 10, 2024

Sometimes even earlier than that -- because of all the working around the clock.

