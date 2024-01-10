Chuck Todd Ponders How Liz Cheney Could Channel Her Influence and 'Credibility With...
KJP's Whopper About Biden Always 'Working Around the Clock' Isn't Holding Up to Scrutiny

Doug P.  |  4:21 PM on January 10, 2024
Twitchy

Today brought with it yet another Gaslight-a-Palooza at the White House briefing featuring Karine Jean-Pierre and John Kirby (they've decided there are so many lies to tell it requires two people).

There were some more doozies told, but one of the more demonstrable lies had to be when KJP described just how tirelessly Biden's been working: 

Does anybody believe that? 

This is from last September before all the holiday vacations took place:

As of last Sunday, Biden has spent all or part of 382 of his presidency’s 957 days – or 40% — on personal overnight trips away from the White House, putting him on pace to become America’s most idle commander-in-chief, according to data calculated by the Republican National Committee and confirmed by The Post using White House reports of Biden’s movements.

“We have millions of illegal immigrants pouring across our borders. Violent crime is surging. Inflation is crushing hard-working Americans. Our enemies around the world are emboldened,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) told The Post. “Meanwhile, Joe Biden is filmed on the beach with his handlers preventing him from speaking to the media to answer basic questions Americans deserve answers to.

The "working around the clock" continued today:

Pace yourself, Joe!

It doesn't seem that Biden "works around the clock" every day even if that clock was on Jupiter.

Sometimes even earlier than that -- because of all the working around the clock.

*** 

