Some say it’s an incredible coincidence, but others are seeing a rigged game show. ‘What is the controversy surrounding a recent Final Jeopardy answer, Alex?’

Here’s the background. (READ)

Jeopardy contestant gets emotional as she reveals that the Final Jeopardy answer was her great, great, great-aunt, the woman she was named after. This is insane. Fans were shocked when contestant Emily Croke revealed that the Final Jeopardy answer, Emily Folger, was her distant relative." In 1895, the Vassar-educated wife of this man wrote, 'Thousands of dollars may be paid for a copy of Shakespeare,'" the Final Jeopardy clue read. Croke was the only contestant to get the answer right." Emily Folger, the one we mentioned in the clue is the person you, Emily Croke, are named after?" said a stunned Ken Jennings. "Yes," Croke said, who ended up winning a total of $13,201. Emily Folger was the co-founder of the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington, DC, "the world’s largest collection of the playwright’s works," according to the New York Post.

Here’s ABC News covering Croke’s win, but not accusations that Final Jeopardy was rigged. (WATCH)

Fans were shocked when contestant Emily Croke revealed that the Final Jeopardy answer, Emily Folger, was her…

The chances of this all aligning are astronomical.

That’s why commenters believe this wasn’t a coincidence but a planned outcome.

Dude, that clue was SO obscure.



Dude, that clue was SO obscure.

The percentage of people who could answer that has to be comprised solely of a small subset of literature majors (and relatives).

Right? Some are easy as possible, others like this only it seems like targeted people would know

So obscure you’d think they planned it.



So obscure you'd think they planned it.

Wild.

I would not put it past Jeopardy of the 2020s. I've noticed a few changes.

If it is rigged, it looks like Croke was not in the loop because she wouldn’t be blabbing about it at the end of the show and on ABC News.

Some posters say this distrust of the outcome points to a much larger issue of trust in our modern world.

The replies here show how Hollywood has broken everyone's mind. Coincidences happen all the time real life. This isn't a drama where every series of events is part of a larger narrative or plot. Real life has random coincidences!

True!

It's not Hollywood. It's finding out you've been lied to and tricked by every institution you grew up trusting. The trust in everything is gone.

When one sees every major institution being exposed for lying and pushing false narratives for years, it’s not surprising for someone to immediately assume a possible coincidence is yet another lie in a litany of lies.