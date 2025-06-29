NJ Voters Favor Common Sense: Poll Shows Ciattarelli Can Win Gov.'s Race by...
Final Jeopardy! Game Show’s Last Answer Has X Arguing Whether It’s Coincidence or Conspiracy

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:00 PM on June 29, 2025
Townhall Media

Some say it’s an incredible coincidence, but others are seeing a rigged game show. ‘What is the controversy surrounding a recent Final Jeopardy answer, Alex?’

Here’s the background. (READ)

Jeopardy contestant gets emotional as she reveals that the Final Jeopardy answer was her great, great, great-aunt, the woman she was named after.

This is insane.

Fans were shocked when contestant Emily Croke revealed that the Final Jeopardy answer, Emily Folger, was her distant relative."

In 1895, the Vassar-educated wife of this man wrote, 'Thousands of dollars may be paid for a copy of Shakespeare,'" the Final Jeopardy clue read.

Croke was the only contestant to get the answer right."

Emily Folger, the one we mentioned in the clue is the person you, Emily Croke, are named after?" said a stunned Ken Jennings.

"Yes," Croke said, who ended up winning a total of $13,201.

Emily Folger was the co-founder of the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington, DC, "the world’s largest collection of the playwright’s works," according to the New York Post.

Here’s ABC News covering Croke’s win, but not accusations that Final Jeopardy was rigged. (WATCH)

The chances of this all aligning are astronomical.

That’s why commenters believe this wasn’t a coincidence but a planned outcome.

If it is rigged, it looks like Croke was not in the loop because she wouldn’t be blabbing about it at the end of the show and on ABC News.

Some posters say this distrust of the outcome points to a much larger issue of trust in our modern world.

When one sees every major institution being exposed for lying and pushing false narratives for years, it’s not surprising for someone to immediately assume a possible coincidence is yet another lie in a litany of lies.

