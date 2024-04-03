Karine Jean-Pierre Translates What President Joe Biden Meant to Say

Last month, MSNBC's Joe Scarborough had had it with all of the questions about President Joe Biden's mental acuity. "This version of Biden, intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever," he posted. On Wednesday, Biden talked to the press about a little of everything, such as how he's canceling the replenishment of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which is at its lowest level in the last 40 years.

RNC Research likes to take quick clips of Biden out of context, which is only fair. This editor thinks Biden was talking about allergy season getting worse, but you might hear it differently.

BIDEN: "The seasons are now walergieshnowponush" pic.twitter.com/FNwhCWwc35 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 3, 2024

Cop: How many drinks have you had?



Me:

pic.twitter.com/ym5ZHXRN1d — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 3, 2024

My god. Admit him. — SazzygirlinCali (@RjbRocklin) April 3, 2024

He managed to make it through the State of the Union address somehow, to the relief of the media.

I don't know exactly what he said, but I'm assuming it means he needs more money for something. — Ruthann (@rjkretser) April 3, 2024

That is the weirdest stutter I have ever heard. — Paul Graham (@PaulGraham11980) April 3, 2024

Whatever, you know the thing! — JDeGiuseppe (@JDegiuseppe) April 3, 2024

He is doing just fine. Staff says he is sharp and focused when not in public. — barking dog (@ZornikJose72690) April 3, 2024

Biden also shook hands with Sen. Bernie Sanders and said he couldn't have taken on Big Pharma without him. We think.

BIDEN: "I wouldn't a done without Bernie and Bernie got it, you know, look..." pic.twitter.com/EHJqXoyIci — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 3, 2024

Imagine if Biden wasn't scripted. — Drain Bamage (@IsDrainBamaged) April 3, 2024

Instead of trying to understand the word salad this guy try’s to spew everytime he talks, maybe we should just elect someone we can understand. 🤔 — Thee General 🇺🇸 (@Gen_Washington1) April 3, 2024

Karine Jean-Pierre and the White House press office rushed out a post translating that for the rest of us:

.@POTUS: “I’m proud that my Administration is taking on Big Pharma in the most significant ways EVER. And I’m proud that we have a partner in Senator Bernie Sanders who has been leading the way for decades.” — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) April 3, 2024

This isn't the actual quote KJP is pushing. https://t.co/UB1OQAaPgL pic.twitter.com/FaOfldSDWp — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 3, 2024

I mean it was what they wrote for him — Fitzy Cent (@fitzyMFNcent) April 3, 2024

Behind closed doors, he speaks like Richard Burton. — Craig Howard (@crahow555) April 3, 2024

Weird, that isn’t at all what my ears heard. You’re not suggesting that KJP is lying, are you? If you’re not suggesting that, I am. — Kathleen (@Calibamawife) April 3, 2024

It's his stutter, and the RNC is shameful for picking on him for his disability.

We checked the White House website to see if they'd posted the whole speech, but we still heard something about allergy season.

