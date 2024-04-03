Janice Dean Has a Question for NY Gov. Hochul About the Eclipse Advice...
Corporate Megastores Are Coming for Your Data (Sponsored)
BUH-BYE: DEI Disappearing From College Campuses and That's a GOOD Thing
Peter Doocy Turns KJP Into a Sputtering Mess Over Biden's Perpetually Depleted US...
Michael Shellenberger Shares the Brazilian Twitter Files—Including Attempts to Censor the...
Thumbs Up: Wisconsin Voters Ban 'Zuck Bucks'
Newsmax Got Hammered Over This Now Deleted Post About 'What Donald Trump Called...
Adopt a Twitchy Editor Today, Nothing Annoys a Biden Supporter MORE
Yikes! Jill Biden Did NOT Want to Hear This Swing State Polling Reality...
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers RATIOED Into Orbit for Veto of Bill Protecting Girls'...
Tom Nichols (Yes, THAT Tom Nichols) Says Democracy Is in Decline Because Americans...
'Another Biden Success Story!' Here's Why the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve Won't Be...
Just Shut Up: New York Judge Says the FDNY Firefighters Who Booed Letitia...
Guy Benson Provides Context for Biden's Response to World Central Kitchen and Afghan...

Karine Jean-Pierre Translates What President Joe Biden Meant to Say

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on April 03, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Kelley

Last month, MSNBC's Joe Scarborough had had it with all of the questions about President Joe Biden's mental acuity. "This version of Biden, intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever," he posted. On Wednesday, Biden talked to the press about a little of everything, such as how he's canceling the replenishment of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which is at its lowest level in the last 40 years.

Advertisement

RNC Research likes to take quick clips of Biden out of context, which is only fair. This editor thinks Biden was talking about allergy season getting worse, but you might hear it differently.

He managed to make it through the State of the Union address somehow, to the relief of the media.

Biden also shook hands with Sen. Bernie Sanders and said he couldn't have taken on Big Pharma without him. We think.

Recommended

Peter Doocy Turns KJP Into a Sputtering Mess Over Biden's Perpetually Depleted US Oil Reserve
Doug P.
Advertisement

Karine Jean-Pierre and the White House press office rushed out a post translating that for the rest of us:

Advertisement

It's his stutter, and the RNC is shameful for picking on him for his disability.

We checked the White House website to see if they'd posted the whole speech, but we still heard something about allergy season.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: JOE BIDEN RNC RESEARCH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Peter Doocy Turns KJP Into a Sputtering Mess Over Biden's Perpetually Depleted US Oil Reserve
Doug P.
Janice Dean Has a Question for NY Gov. Hochul About the Eclipse Advice on This Highway Sign
Doug P.
Michael Shellenberger Shares the Brazilian Twitter Files—Including Attempts to Censor the World
Aaron Walker
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers RATIOED Into Orbit for Veto of Bill Protecting Girls' School Sports
Amy Curtis
Newsmax Got Hammered Over This Now Deleted Post About 'What Donald Trump Called Immigrants'
Doug P.
Just Shut Up: New York Judge Says the FDNY Firefighters Who Booed Letitia James Are 'Racists'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Peter Doocy Turns KJP Into a Sputtering Mess Over Biden's Perpetually Depleted US Oil Reserve Doug P.
Advertisement