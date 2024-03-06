Joe Scarborough Insists We're Witnessing the 'Best Biden Ever' Intellectually and Analytically

Karine Jean-Pierre Says Biden's Done More in Three Years Than Other Presidents in...
Doug P.  |  3:10 PM on March 06, 2024
meme

As you'll see in just a second, there are many reasons why MSNBC's morning zoo crew is among President Biden's favorite "news" shows in the morning: 

Democrats and media insisting Biden behind the scenes is full of vim and vigor has become a laughable cliche, but that hasn't stopped MSNBC's "Morning Joe" hosts from doing some heavy lifting worthy of North Korean state media. Here's the latest example:

Seriously? Yes, seriously:

Oh, this is clearly the "best Biden ever" (cue eye roll):

Biden then went off camera and turned cartwheels while reciting pi out to 200 decimals.

They certainly think their viewers are that stupid.

An incredibly thick bubble in which the oxygen level seems to be very low.

*** 

