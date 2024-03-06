Joe Scarborough Insists We're Witnessing the 'Best Biden Ever' Intellectually and Analytically

As you'll see in just a second, there are many reasons why MSNBC's morning zoo crew is among President Biden's favorite "news" shows in the morning:

When it comes to the president's cable news diet, Biden is a regular viewer of MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" (and, less frequently, CNN’s "New Day") and sometimes plays it in the background as he starts his day. More details in tonight's West Wing Playbook 👇 https://t.co/5xBdNIjSMn — POLITICO (@politico) April 26, 2022

Democrats and media insisting Biden behind the scenes is full of vim and vigor has become a laughable cliche, but that hasn't stopped MSNBC's "Morning Joe" hosts from doing some heavy lifting worthy of North Korean state media. Here's the latest example:

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough brags about Joe Biden:



“F*ck you if you can't handle the truth. This version of Biden, intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever."



Does anyone actually believe that? 🤣pic.twitter.com/QKyZY8SDtJ — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) March 6, 2024

Seriously? Yes, seriously:

Hard to describe how over-the-top crazy these 22 seconds of video are. It’s jaw dropping, delusional, deranged & 100% false, it’s every psychotic adjective I can think of.



Truly amazing to watch these people so blatantly & forcefully lie for Biden. pic.twitter.com/B6BSm6xRAm — Jimmy Dore (@jimmy_dore) March 6, 2024

Oh, this is clearly the "best Biden ever" (cue eye roll):

Is he okay??? Seriously. IS HE OKAY? pic.twitter.com/zHovq50Wvs — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) March 6, 2024

Biden then went off camera and turned cartwheels while reciting pi out to 200 decimals.

If that is the best version of Biden, I can't imagine what the worst version would be 🙃



pic.twitter.com/vyavHihiZL — Black Diamond (@blackdiammon) March 6, 2024

The corporate media thinks you are this stupid.... https://t.co/hQ9osEV9HG — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) March 6, 2024

They certainly think their viewers are that stupid.

An incredibly thick bubble in which the oxygen level seems to be very low.

