You Just Can't Hate Them Enough: The Media's Attempt to Fabricate a Feud Between Trump and Gabbard

Eric V.
Eric V. | 12:00 PM on June 21, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Yesterday, while taking questions from the press in New Jersey, a reporter asked President Trump what intel he had that Iran was building a nuclear weapon, given that DNI Tulsi Gabbard had said there was no evidence of such. The President simply replied, 'She's wrong' before moving on to the next question.

What the reporter did not mention was that the comments from Gabbard were made in March at a congressional hearing. He also conveniently failed to mention that during the same hearing, practically in the next sentence, she reported that Iran continued to enrich Uranium and possessed more than would ever be needed for a nuclear energy program.

When we say you can't hate the media enough, this is what we mean.

Watch:

The disingenuous question has nothing to do with acquiring information. The reporter is using an out-of-context comment that is three months old to create a wedge issue between the President and his National Intelligence Director.

Tulsi Gabbard was having none of it, posting the entirety of her comments from the March hearing.

The rest of the post:

America has intelligence that Iran is at the point that it can produce a nuclear weapon within weeks to months, if they decide to finalize the assembly. President Trump has been clear that can’t happen, and I agree.

When considering Gabbard's comments in context, it becomes clear that she and the President are on the same page. Iran may not be actively building a nuclear weapon, BUT they are very close to having the ability to do so.

As is often the case, the media won't let the truth get in the way of a good story.

Trying to create the appearance of a division within the administration that doesn't exist is the very definition of fake news.

 As President Trump makes what may be the most significant decision of his presidency to date, the statist media continues to spin a narrative of division within his administration.

Like we always say: You can't hate the media enough.

