You Just Can't Hate Them Enough: The Media's Attempt to Fabricate a Feud Between Trump and Gabbard

Yesterday, while taking questions from the press in New Jersey, a reporter asked President Trump what intel he had that Iran was building a nuclear weapon, given that DNI Tulsi Gabbard had said there was no evidence of such. The President simply replied, 'She's wrong' before moving on to the next question.

Advertisement

What the reporter did not mention was that the comments from Gabbard were made in March at a congressional hearing. He also conveniently failed to mention that during the same hearing, practically in the next sentence, she reported that Iran continued to enrich Uranium and possessed more than would ever be needed for a nuclear energy program.

When we say you can't hate the media enough, this is what we mean.

Watch:

Ouch...



REPORTER: "What intel do you have that Iran is building a nuclear weapon? Your intel community said they have no evidence."



TRUMP: "Then my intel community is wrong. Who in the intel community said that?"



REPORTER: "Your DNI, Tulsi Gabbard."



TRUMP: "She's wrong." pic.twitter.com/X6eQ7bBuGj — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 20, 2025

The disingenuous question has nothing to do with acquiring information. The reporter is using an out-of-context comment that is three months old to create a wedge issue between the President and his National Intelligence Director.

Tulsi Gabbard was having none of it, posting the entirety of her comments from the March hearing.

The dishonest media is intentionally taking my testimony out of context and spreading fake news as a way to manufacture division. America has intelligence that Iran is at the point that it can produce a nuclear weapon within weeks to months, if they decide to finalize the… pic.twitter.com/mYxjpJY2ud — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) June 20, 2025

The rest of the post:

America has intelligence that Iran is at the point that it can produce a nuclear weapon within weeks to months, if they decide to finalize the assembly. President Trump has been clear that can’t happen, and I agree.

When considering Gabbard's comments in context, it becomes clear that she and the President are on the same page. Iran may not be actively building a nuclear weapon, BUT they are very close to having the ability to do so.

This is what I wrote today--Tulsi's testimony is entirely consistent with the Trump administration's current position. Iran can be weeks away *for years* precisely bc they decide when to cross that line. It's why the 'crying wolf' videos make the opposite of their intended point https://t.co/F93oF6XQQJ — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 20, 2025

As is often the case, the media won't let the truth get in the way of a good story.

The deep state and leftist media are INTENTIONALLY trying to split Tulsi Gabbard and President Trump



NO FEUD EXISTS.



The media needs to stop trying to create one. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 20, 2025

Fake news media is trying hard to start a feud. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 21, 2025

Advertisement

Trying to create the appearance of a division within the administration that doesn't exist is the very definition of fake news.

They're twisting her words to fit their narrative. She's already denied this and has stated that Iran had the capability to build a nuclear weapon — guitarm3dic (@guitarm3dic387) June 20, 2025

As President Trump makes what may be the most significant decision of his presidency to date, the statist media continues to spin a narrative of division within his administration.

Like we always say: You can't hate the media enough.