He Is TOTO-ly Gone: Watch Joe Biden's Record Skip As He Can't Stop...
President Trump Deliberates Over Iran, Tennessee Wins Supreme Court Battle Over Sex Change...
THIS GUY!!! Judge Breyer Is STILL Trying to Block Trump From Stopping the...
Star Tribune: Vance Boelter Allegedly Told FBI He Was Instructed by Tim Walz...
Here Come the Karens! LA’s Mayor Has a Fit Over JD Vance's Trolling...
Gavin Newsom and Dems Lose Their Minds After JD Vance Disses Senator Alex...
Numbers Game: Dems Are Losing Their Senses Over the 2030 Census and It’s...
Dem Maxwell Frost Says ICE is ‘Human Trafficking’ Illegal Aliens Back to Their...
Hey PSYCHOS Defending Iran, You SERIOUSLY Need to Check Out This Thread of...
Bill Melugin Explains What Was Really Going on at Dodger Stadium (and Deflates...
'DICKTIM' Alert! Alex Padilla's WEEPY Post About 'Ending Up in Handcuffs' Does NOT...
VIP
THAT'LL Show 'Em! Nothing Says Hollywood Stands with Gaza Like Their Trans Kids...
'Enjoy the Ratio'! WaPo Shredded for Dishonest Spin About 'Anti-Immigrant Trend In the...
Scott Adams's Zinger at Former Obama LACKEY Babbling About Trump Being Authoritarian Is...

Dem Who Pushed 'Russia Collusion' Says We Can't Trust Trump and Tulsi Gabbard to Tell the Truth

Doug P. | 9:51 AM on June 21, 2025
Twitchy

The lies from Senator (then Representative) Adam Schiff about Trump and "Russia collusion" are well documented, are as his lies about many other things: 

1. On Sunday, Schiff told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that there was “significant evidence of collusion,” even though the special counsel determined there was “no evidence that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired with the Russians to influence the election, despite offers by the Russians to do so.”

2. In March 2018, Schiff wrote in his “Minority Views” response to the Republican-led House Intelligence investigation into Russian collusion (which also found no collusion) that the committee’s “findings are misleading and unsupported by the facts and the investigative record.”

3. In February 2018, Schiff claimed there was “ample evidence” that Trump colluded with Russia. He was speaking at a breakfasted hosted by the Christian Science Monitor when he said: “There is already, in my view, ample evidence in the public domain on the issue of collusion if you’re willing to see it.”

4. In March 2017, Schiff said on “Meet the Press” that there was “circumstantial evidence of collusion” and “direct evidence… of deception.”

5. Also in March 2017, and just a few days after simply saying there was “circumstantial evidence,” Schiff told MSNBC that there was “more than circumstantial evidence” – and he had seen it.

Advertisement

Often Schiff made those claims to cable net hosts who didn't even bother to challenge him. 

Fast forward to 2025 and our irony detector is still red lining over everything Schiff says, including who we "can't trust" to tell the truth: 

It must be somewhat comforting to have zero sense of self-awareness and shame. 

Schiff is certainly enjoying his preemptive pardon at the moment, unless the autopen signature makes it invalid. 

The only thing "overwhelming" about Schiff is his ability to lie with impunity (so far). 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THIS GUY!!! Judge Breyer Is STILL Trying to Block Trump From Stopping the LA Rioters (LAWSPLAINING)
Aaron Walker
He Is TOTO-ly Gone: Watch Joe Biden's Record Skip As He Can't Stop Saying the Word 'Africa'
Grateful Calvin
Here Come the Karens! LA’s Mayor Has a Fit Over JD Vance's Trolling of Senator What’s-His-Name
Warren Squire
Star Tribune: Vance Boelter Allegedly Told FBI He Was Instructed by Tim Walz to Kill Amy Klobuchar
Warren Squire
Hey PSYCHOS Defending Iran, You SERIOUSLY Need to Check Out This Thread of 20 ACTUAL Laws In Iran
Sam J.
Numbers Game: Dems Are Losing Their Senses Over the 2030 Census and It’s Easy to See Why
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

THIS GUY!!! Judge Breyer Is STILL Trying to Block Trump From Stopping the LA Rioters (LAWSPLAINING) Aaron Walker
Advertisement