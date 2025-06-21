Dem Who Pushed 'Russia Collusion' Says We Can't Trust Trump and Tulsi Gabbard to Tell the Truth

The lies from Senator (then Representative) Adam Schiff about Trump and "Russia collusion" are well documented, are as his lies about many other things:
1. On Sunday, Schiff told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that there was “significant evidence of collusion,” even though the special counsel determined there was “no evidence that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired with the Russians to influence the election, despite offers by the Russians to do so.”
2. In March 2018, Schiff wrote in his “Minority Views” response to the Republican-led House Intelligence investigation into Russian collusion (which also found no collusion) that the committee’s “findings are misleading and unsupported by the facts and the investigative record.”
3. In February 2018, Schiff claimed there was “ample evidence” that Trump colluded with Russia. He was speaking at a breakfasted hosted by the Christian Science Monitor when he said: “There is already, in my view, ample evidence in the public domain on the issue of collusion if you’re willing to see it.”
4. In March 2017, Schiff said on “Meet the Press” that there was “circumstantial evidence of collusion” and “direct evidence… of deception.”
5. Also in March 2017, and just a few days after simply saying there was “circumstantial evidence,” Schiff told MSNBC that there was “more than circumstantial evidence” – and he had seen it.
Often Schiff made those claims to cable net hosts who didn't even bother to challenge him.
Fast forward to 2025 and our irony detector is still red lining over everything Schiff says, including who we "can't trust" to tell the truth:
Here is the problem:— Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) June 21, 2025
You can’t trust Gabbard, since she has shown a willingness to politicize the intelligence coming from the National Intelligence Council.
And you can’t trust Trump, period.
Which is why it will be so important for the Congress to hear directly from the… https://t.co/JPgljq38Tw
It must be somewhat comforting to have zero sense of self-awareness and shame.
Did Adam Schiff just say not to trust someone? That’s like the pot calling the kettle black! You’re literally the most corrupt, devious, and hypocritical member of Congress! https://t.co/axrwYRtXtj— Holly Parrish (@theholly_jolly) June 21, 2025
Schiff is certainly enjoying his preemptive pardon at the moment, unless the autopen signature makes it invalid.
I don't trust a person who gets a preemptive pardon.— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) June 21, 2025
So youre saying we should trust the guy who lied about "overwhelming evidence"?— Mad Bull America (@america_mad) June 21, 2025
The only thing "overwhelming" about Schiff is his ability to lie with impunity (so far).
