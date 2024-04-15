Karine Jean-Pierre's Attempt to Spin Gas Prices Hit a Brick Wall After Reporter's Reality Check

Trump Stands Trial: The Assault on America
Doug P.  |  4:48 PM on April 15, 2024
Artist Angie

The White House press office had a massive amount of spinning to do today and the BS was dialed up to eleven at today's briefing featuring both John Kirby and Karine Jean-Pierre (there's so much lying to do they have to tag team on the gaslighting). 

Kirby tried to handle the spin about Iran attacking Israel after Biden said "don't," but domestic issues were also discussed, including the price of gas. 

Jean-Pierre tried to play her usual game of cherry-picking dates but the reporter ended up blowing her spin out of the water:

The full exchange:

REPORTER: "Gas prices, they've been going up over the last month $0.20/gallon...Is president considering any new actions?" 

KJP: "I don’t have any new actions to read out. I will note, gas prices remain well below their peak back in 2022...The average gas price is cheaper than this time last year." 

REPORTER: "It's only $0.03 lower than a year ago. It's up 52% from when President Biden came into office."

No matter how hard KJP tries, she just ends up pointing out how much worse everything has been since Biden took office:

Mark Cuban Corrects Himself on Taxes and Accidentally Shows His Dishonesty
Aaron Walker
"We saved you three cents a gallon on gas since last year" might even be worse than the White House's "we saved Americans 16 cents on their July 4th barbecue." 

This administration's "don't" and "lower your expectations" approaches continue to be laughable, in not a good way.

We mock the hack media often but credit where credit is due when somebody not named Peter Doocy calls out these serial liars.

Peter Doocy Paints John Kirby Into a Corner Over Biden's Embarrassing 'Don't' Doctrine

