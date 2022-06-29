They say just about anyone would make a better President of the United States than the reigning Commander-in-Chief. Leave it to shock jock, Howard Stern, to terrify the masses with a potential alternative. Howard Stern himself thinks he might like to take a spin in the Oval Office to, ‘make the country fair again.’

We already have a dirty old man for president. https://t.co/jQoKDjBSWS — 2 + 2 = 4 (@PGtwentytwo) June 28, 2022

Well maybe not, literally, anyone would be better than Joe Biden.

Howard Stern grossly overestimates his appeal. I don't think he could even beat Biden. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) June 28, 2022

It was the reversal of Roe v. Wade that prompted Howard Stern to throw his name into the hat as a possible contender for the next great mistake, i.e. leader of the free world. At least we know the jock can still shock and awe in the most cringe-worthy manner.

I'm old enough to remember when Howard Stern would smear mayonnaise on the backsides of strippers and throw slices of boloney to see if they'd stick, but sure I'd love to hear his take on Clarence Thomas's legacy. — Joseph Massey (@jmasseypoet) June 28, 2022

Could feminists welcome a character like Howard Stern into the fold if he vows to fight for their right to terminate unwanted pregnancies?

Yes, the defender of women’s rights @HowardStern is going to be a great candidate. If I was went into a coma in Afghanistan in 2012 and woke up today I’d still think I was having an incredible dream in my coma. — Techie who was once some Army guy (@LifeintheCenter) June 29, 2022

Not just anyone could get away with a history of black face either, Stern must be a true Leftist!

Howard Stern blackface photos resurface as radio talk show host is slammed after saying he might run for President https://t.co/BcATgYTxV8 — SK POP (@SKPopCulture) June 29, 2022

Better to have your ambitions dashed on social media than to spend time and money to get all of the negative feedback at the ballot box, Howard.

Desperate for relevancy. It’s so sad to see Howard Stern continue to devolve into an angry old man shouting at a pigeons from a park bench. https://t.co/D94rxpKDtc — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 28, 2022

Being called irrelevant probably isn’t entirely fair when the dude can still grab the spotlight and make people laugh … and laugh.

President Howard Stern? "If I do run for president, and I’m not f*cking around, I’m going to appoint five more Supreme Court justices…As soon as I become president, you’re gonna get five new justices that are going to overturn all this bullsh*t.” https://t.co/f1O1KniMKX — Variety (@Variety) June 28, 2022

Yeah, that actually isn’t how that gig works. Like, at all.

Tell me you have no idea about how government works without telling me you have no idea how government works. — MacroAggressions ❌ (@DenierNyc) June 28, 2022

We can all look forward to the next celebrity contestant in the great hunt for 21st Century POTUS! It’s all fun and games as long as they don’t make it past the debate stage.