You guys knew it was coming, right? Every time something happened that the Left thought would surely end Trump’s presidency, the memes and gifs and jokes roared onto social media. Who could forget the famous Trump wrestling CNN meme that got a young man doxxed by the media?
Good times.
Or not.
Anyway, Cassidy Hutchinson’s story about SUPER TRUMP manhandling secret service agents and trying to grab the steering wheel IN A LIMO has inspired some of the funniest shiznit we’ve seen on Twitter in a long, long time. And since we’re givers, we put the best of the best into this article (note, if you see one you think is awesome that’s not included, hit us up).
Take a gander:
It really happened pic.twitter.com/ny8yqhDfDk
— NautPoso 🇮🇪☘️ (@NautPoso) June 30, 2022
Awww yes, a bunch of hilariously awesome Trump memes and gifs … we so needed this.
But wait, there are SO MANY MORE:
OH NO! THEY RELEASED THE TAPE!!!😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hgI6ITRmZs
— il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) June 29, 2022
The revving engine just KILLED us … and Trump’s little smiling face?
BAHAHAHAHA.
— Flint 🇺🇸👊🏼💥 (@tulliveer) June 30, 2022
The music in this one is a nice touch.
— ⚡️Erick Brockway⚡️ (@erickbrockway) June 30, 2022
#SteeringWheelGate pic.twitter.com/VSuslwlPcr
— 🇬🇧🇺🇸RobotHands🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@MainsRobotique2) June 29, 2022
My friend from the vegan juice bar caught Trump on camera working out his steering wheel muscles. This should have been the warning to us all. This proves it was clearly premeditated. Can’t wait for the J6 crew to get a hold of this!! pic.twitter.com/XxtYTmpfNM
— Official Chimp 🐵 (@officialchimp) June 30, 2022
WE SHOULD HAVE SEEN THIS COMING. HE HAS SUPERHUMAN STRENGTH YOU GUYS.
— 🦊FoxKat😺™ (@JackJackedMe) June 29, 2022
*SNORT*
— Scott Young (🖕🏿☮️ ) 🐊 (@Scott_C_Young) June 30, 2022
We knew it!
"Grab em by the steering wheel."
— 🔥ThisIsFine🔥Chris (@Chrimson48) June 30, 2022
AND there it is.
— MAYBE NEXT YEAR, CANES!🏒🥅 (@gusthehobocat) June 30, 2022
Call her Cassidy Smollett.
This is the picture they're painting, lol. pic.twitter.com/46pRsPbzV6
— 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐧.Gᵣᵢₛ (@SoltanGris4) June 30, 2022
Could be a Die Hard movie.
— SweeTT (@Telicious75) June 30, 2022
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
— Stan M. Bili (@StanNoLee) June 30, 2022
— BigAngryMoose (@BigAngryMoose) June 30, 2022
— Jeremiah ن (@therealjerms) June 30, 2022
Oddly, this is more belieavable.
— ⚡️Erick Brockway⚡️ (@erickbrockway) June 30, 2022
Yeah, sure he did.
Tell us another one, Cassidy.
***
