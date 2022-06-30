You guys knew it was coming, right? Every time something happened that the Left thought would surely end Trump’s presidency, the memes and gifs and jokes roared onto social media. Who could forget the famous Trump wrestling CNN meme that got a young man doxxed by the media?

Good times.

Or not.

Anyway, Cassidy Hutchinson’s story about SUPER TRUMP manhandling secret service agents and trying to grab the steering wheel IN A LIMO has inspired some of the funniest shiznit we’ve seen on Twitter in a long, long time. And since we’re givers, we put the best of the best into this article (note, if you see one you think is awesome that’s not included, hit us up).

Take a gander:

Awww yes, a bunch of hilariously awesome Trump memes and gifs … we so needed this.

But wait, there are SO MANY MORE:

OH NO! THEY RELEASED THE TAPE!!!😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hgI6ITRmZs — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) June 29, 2022

The revving engine just KILLED us … and Trump’s little smiling face?

BAHAHAHAHA.

The music in this one is a nice touch.

My friend from the vegan juice bar caught Trump on camera working out his steering wheel muscles. This should have been the warning to us all. This proves it was clearly premeditated. Can’t wait for the J6 crew to get a hold of this!! pic.twitter.com/XxtYTmpfNM — Official Chimp 🐵 (@officialchimp) June 30, 2022

WE SHOULD HAVE SEEN THIS COMING. HE HAS SUPERHUMAN STRENGTH YOU GUYS.

*SNORT*

We knew it!

"Grab em by the steering wheel." — 🔥ThisIsFine🔥Chris (@Chrimson48) June 30, 2022

AND there it is.

Call her Cassidy Smollett.

Could be a Die Hard movie.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oddly, this is more belieavable.

Yeah, sure he did.

Tell us another one, Cassidy.

***

