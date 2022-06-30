As Twitchy readers know, Elizabeth Warren and Bob Menendez want to put a stop to those evil crisis pregnancy centers SAVING LIVES. RAR!

With Roe gone, it’s more important than ever to crack down on so-called "crisis pregnancy centers" that mislead and deceive patients seeking abortion care. My bill with @SenatorMenendez would stop these harmful practices.https://t.co/kOoa9GWLyk — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 28, 2022

Imagine how ugly someone has to be on the inside to ‘crack down’ on a crisis pregnancy center. REALLY? Oh, and claiming to save the lives of the unborn and supporting pregnant mothers is somehow harmful practices?

Man, Democrats are awful.

Patricia Heaton just absolutely nuked Fauxcahontas. *go Patricia go*!

Our medical pregnancy clinic serves client families for five years, providing superior services for anyone who asks. We raised $250K for a mobile medical clinic for underserved areas, treating everyone. Because of people like @SenWarren we now have to hire armed security. https://t.co/1cKPoeEU1I — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) June 29, 2022

So this was pretty damn awesome, but then the pro-abort horde came for Patricia … and she did NOT back down.

Like, at all.

What services do you provide for ectopic pregnancy? — Carol Ann Leif (@carolannleif) June 29, 2022

They really thought they had her.

They didn’t.

Thanks for asking Carol. We make sure the woman gets the appropriate care she needs for her health and well-being. — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) June 29, 2022

Perfect.

And another:

lol the most non-answer ever given. These aren’t serious people. She knows the woman will die and she doesn’t care. — • Slava Ukraini • 🇺🇦 (@911Scotterz) June 29, 2022

What IS IT with people and the Ukrainian flag? Nine times out of 10 we can expect their tweets to be stupid.

Hi. Though there may be a few outliers, pro- life people do not consider the removal of an ectopic pregnancy an abortion. We recognize the seriousness of that condition and the need to protect the mother’s life. — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) June 29, 2022

Ok, then a ‘Jessica’ person asked her another snarky question … which she soon deleted.

Hey Jessica, removal of an ectopic pregnancy is called a salpingostomy. It’s a different procedure. — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) June 30, 2022

But nice try.

What we love about Patricia is how kind she is, no matter how nasty the pro-aborts get.

Hello Susie – PP provides no pre or postnatal care for women – do you demand the same of them? Should they provide free ultrasounds, diapers, medical care for pregnant women who want to keep their babies? https://t.co/nUjYZx0nqF — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) June 29, 2022

Hi Julie, as with all our clients, we prioritize their health and they would get the appropriate treatment. No need to try and denigrate our clinic by putting the word in quotes. https://t.co/n7BSLs5C5n — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) June 29, 2022

I think the issue for pro-lifers is that the phrase “life of the mother” is so loosely and broadly defined that it is rendered meaningless. But removal of an ectopic pregnancy is not considered an abortion by majority of pro-lifers. Hope that helps. — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) June 29, 2022

No one has ever died from visiting a pregnancy clinic. https://t.co/TaAuVBpMI3 — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) June 29, 2022

Amen.

Patricia: 1.

Pro-aborts: 0

***

Related:

RUH-ROH! Looks like ANOTHER part of Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony may have been ‘totally made up’ per WH sources there on Jan 6

Jan 6th Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin falls APART under basic questioning from Jake Tapper on Hutchinson’s testimony (watch)

‘OH NO! THEY RELEASED THE TAPE!’ Trump grabbing the steering wheel memes, gifs, etc. have BEGUN and LOL, here are the best