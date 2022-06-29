If you thought Elizabeth Warren was off the reservation for wanting to set up Planned Parenthood abortion outposts on the edges of national parks, we regret to inform you that she was only just getting warmed up:

With Roe gone, it’s more important than ever to crack down on so-called "crisis pregnancy centers" that mislead and deceive patients seeking abortion care. My bill with @SenatorMenendez would stop these harmful practices.https://t.co/kOoa9GWLyk — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 28, 2022

It’s more important than ever to stop the harmful practices of crisis pregnancy centers that provide counseling and help for pregnant women! Thank God for Democrats like Elizabeth Warren and Bob Menendez who aren’t afraid to step up and ensure that the only option pregnant women in crisis have is killing their unborn baby!

We can't have people not choosing abortions, can we. https://t.co/9rmePSoGfH — Michael McDonald (@meadabawdy) June 29, 2022

No, we most certainly cannot have that.

WTF? She wants to destroy the institutions that help pregnant women? https://t.co/cXyshUPCsj — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) June 29, 2022

That is literally what she wants, yes.

Libs: "If you're pro-life, does that mean you'll adopt?" Pro-lifers: "Yes." Libs: "That's literally disgusting you freak!… Do you also support helping pregnant women?" Pro-lifers: "We run crisis pregnancy centers that literally do that." Libs: "Well, we need to ban them." pic.twitter.com/6yBx2wBIjc — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 29, 2022

Pro-life people do nothing to help pregnant women in difficult circumstances… and we have to shut down the centers where they are doing it every day! Charming. https://t.co/yl2UY9sNnO — Ed. Condon (@canonlawyered) June 29, 2022

time to crack down on organizations that, uh, provide diapers and other baby goods and actual parenthood planning. https://t.co/JCScgVvzoh — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 29, 2022

No wonder Democrats didn’t get upset about the baby formula shortage until it became politically expedient. They don’t care if new moms have a means to feed their babies, because they don’t want the babies to be born in the first place.

"if we can't have abortion on the demand, then we'll have no safety nets!" — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 29, 2022

"with abortion restricted, we need to make sure that women who don't abort their babies have no options" — Madeline Fry Schultz (@madelineefry) June 29, 2022

Abortion must be the only viable (“viable”) option for pregnant women, otherwise what’s even the point?

The cruelty is the point. https://t.co/PSvTwC9Q5Q — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) June 29, 2022

The point is cruelty. Abject cruelty.

They want to kill. They do not want to help and they don't give a damn abotu women. https://t.co/WGPFLC9VH5 — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) June 29, 2022

They have never given a damn about women. They’ve never given a damn about children. They’ve never given a damn about humanity. All they care about is money and about the threat Dobbs poses to their bloody pipeline to and from Planned Parenthood’s butchers.

Our medical pregnancy clinic serves client families for five years, providing superior services for anyone who asks. We raised $250K for a mobile medical clinic for underserved areas, treating everyone. Because of people like @SenWarren we now have to hire armed security. https://t.co/1cKPoeEU1I — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) June 29, 2022

Pregnancy crisis centers have already been targeted by pro-abort terrorists. Elizabeth Warren wants to ensure that keeps happening. Because for her, there’s no such thing as too many dead pro-lifers — or too many dead babies.

Fact-check: true.

