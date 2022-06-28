Pregnancy crisis centers are finally getting their moment in the national spotlight. Unfortunately, that’s due in part to the attacks on them by pro-abort terrorists. But it’s also because with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, these centers will be in a better position to make more of a positive difference, particularly in minority communities.

That’s a good thing, last time we checked. But then, we didn’t check with NBC News first:

NBC Nightly News is running a smear piece on pro-life crisis pregnancy centers with one of the two opponents of these clinics calling them "a program to make Republicans feel good like they're doing something to help women." pic.twitter.com/7kP7EE0L2e — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) June 27, 2022

'Program to Make Republicans Feel Good' NBC Smears Pro-Life Clinics https://t.co/TFAJeE2MHI — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) June 28, 2022

Here’s more of NBC News’ “investigation,” via Newsbusters:

This is pretty gross, NBC News. You guys know that, right?

Brought to you by threatening Fetal Tissue and Organs Industry — Velvet Elvis (@bubbav1979) June 28, 2022

Servants of Moloch big mad about the sacrificial conveyor belt getting jammed up. — RealJeffGfetus (@RealJeffGfetus) June 28, 2022

No kidding. Cynthia McFadden and the two women she interviews seem very concerned about all the alleged fraud and shady financial dealings surrounding these pro-life crisis centers, but they’re conspicuously short on evidence. They portray these centers as some sort of nefarious money-laundering scheme that benefits an elite few, as some unregulated haven for predatory, uneducated, unqualified pro-life activists.

And that’s what we call projection, because the super sketchy environment they describe is actually that of the Planned Parenthood organization. Rife with fraud, shady financial dealings, shadowy elitists, and staff with questionable qualifications. And, of course, a direct, two-way money pipeline to Democratic politicians.

Let's see if I have this right. .. Republicans help women have their babies so they can feel good about themselves and Democrats help women kill their babies so they can feel good about themselves — Theresa Ultra Maurer 🇺🇲 (@TheresaMaurer2) June 28, 2022

Twisted, isn’t it?

So, it's not enough to want laws that allow murdering children up to the third trimester, they also want to remove any agencies that give any alternatives to abortion. Truly horrifying. — Letha C (@CLetha) June 28, 2022

They will gladly run with the misinformation that Planned Parenthood's business is only 3% abortions but then attack and smear pregnancy centers with just Leftist talking points. The Left's desire to kill children is insatiable. — C. Swickster 🇺🇸 (@cdswick) June 28, 2022

And NBC News is only too happy to indulge them.

Media has gone masks-off on abortion. https://t.co/pyHDzmQLbB — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 28, 2022

For the most part, yes. But we’re going to give props to CBS Mornings for their own story on pro-life crisis centers, because they deserve props for this:

Mary’s Shelter has housed more than 300 pregnant women and mothers in need. Founder Kathleen Wilson opposes abortion — and says more people will need to step up to support women in the wake of Roe being overturned: “We turn no one away.” https://t.co/iihHSpTert pic.twitter.com/BIgvlDAwX2 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) June 28, 2022

Beautiful.

This right here is the answer. Not donating to Planned Parenthood. Not funding abortion-related travel. Helping mothers choose life for their babies. https://t.co/sAPraT86AA — Alexandra DeSanctis Marr (@xan_desanctis) June 28, 2022

Thank you, CBS News. Truly.