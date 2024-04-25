Biden's Approval Trajectory Indicates WH Might Want to Put His Public Events on #Pause

FJB: Union Worker in New York Has a Message for the President
Doug P.  |  4:40 PM on April 25, 2024
Twitchy

Last month, shortly after President Biden's State of the Union address, the Associated Press reported that the White House was hoping to increase the momentum into the final stretch heading toward the November election: 

Fresh off his defiant State of the Union address, President Joe Biden on Friday laced into former President Donald Trump — by name this time — as he and his senior aides began barnstorming the country to aggressively sell his vision for a second term to voters.

The president is trying to ride the post-speech momentum to Pennsylvania and Georgia for campaign events in two critical battleground states that he flipped in 2020 and is hoping to keeping in his column this November. He arrived at a private home in the pivotal Philadelphia suburbs along with his wife, Jill Biden, to hold what his campaign billed as a “kitchen table” conversation with brothers Jack and David Cunicelli, the owners of 320 Market Cafe, and their families ahead of remarks to supporters at the local middle school. He’ll move on to New Hampshire, Wisconsin and Michigan next week.

Since then, the "strategy" has become clear: Keep Donald Trump off the campaign trail and busy with court proceedings while having Biden do more highly staged public events that have ended up giving us moments like this:

He's fine, it's just a stutter.

Meanwhile, the more Biden is seen and heard, the worse it gets for the White House: 

So much for that SOTU bump they were hoping for.

The Dems can talk about Trump all they want but people can still see and hear Biden, and it ain't good.

Along with Biden's numbers, the efforts to keep Trump busy in court are backfiring by boosting his lead in most swing states.

That number still seems way too high, doesn't it?

