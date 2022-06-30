Annnd it looks like ANOTHER piece of Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony is falling apart.

This would be pretty huge if true:

BREAKING: Multiple sources including one who was at the WH on Jan 6 tell me Cipollone was not there in the am when Hutchinson testified she spoke with him. J6 Cmtes is aware of this discrepancy & are ignoring media inquiries about it. Seems she made up the entire conversation — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 30, 2022

How much more of Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony are we going to see debunked before the January 6th Committee admits it was all gossip, not evidence? This is just embarrassing.

Tell us another one, Cassidy.

Now, at this point, we aren’t seeing this corroborated elsewhere but with how things have been going with the rest of her testimony? We wouldn’t be the least bit shocked that Cipollone was not even there that morning. Liz Cheney tweeted that Cippollone should testify:

As we heard yesterday, WH counsel Pat Cippollone had significant concerns re. Trump’s Jan 6 activities. It’s time for Mr. Cippollone to testify on the record. Any concerns he has about the institutional interests of his prior office are outweighed by the need for his testimony. — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) June 29, 2022

Wonder if she realizes this could absolutely bite them in the arse? Especially if he wasn’t there?

Let’s see actual statements not “multiple sources” — Mercedes (@mercedeslynn008) June 30, 2022

About that …

Literally every damned anti-Trump article written in the last 5 years had “multiple sources”. Bet you believed THOSE sources, though. — Smithette (@Smithette1745) June 30, 2022

Endless ‘anonymous sources’ were used to attack and even impeach Trump.

I'm so shocked by this — twittter account (@aplacefortweets) June 30, 2022

Yeah, us too.

So shocked.

Well, Blasey Ford never spent a day in jail for her serial perjury, and she got to keep all the millions she grifted from the idiots who believed her laughable lies. — Jim Bob Levy (@geotexasjew) June 30, 2022

She didn't make it up, that was the script @AdamSchiff and staff wrote up for her to read. — Dr. JustJoe🇺🇸 (@JoeAmerica_) June 30, 2022

Ahem.

***

Related:

Jan 6th Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin falls APART under basic questioning from Jake Tapper on Hutchinson’s testimony (watch)

‘OH NO! THEY RELEASED THE TAPE!’ Trump grabbing the steering wheel memes, gifs, etc. have BEGUN and LOL, here are the best

CNN’s Brianna Keilar and panel trashing secret service for debunking Cassidy Hutchinson’s HEROIC testimony goes SO wrong (watch)