Wasn’t Biden’s first wife killed by a drunk driver? Isn’t that how the story goes?

Or is this another one of those weird ‘stutter’ things that people aren’t sure is true or not?

Hey, we’re not judging … ok, that’s not entirely true. We are judging here.

C’mon man, drunk driving shouldn’t be a felony? Really? Does Joe have any idea how many people are killed by drunk drivers? Twenty-nine Americans are killed by drunk drivers, every day.

They’re speechless.

And the look on the guy’s face? HA HA HA HA HA

What do you say or do when the leader of the free world says something so absolutely stupid right in front of you? Do you agree even if he’s nuts? Or do you kindly remind the president how many Americans have been killed by drunk drivers?

You almost have to feel for these hosts.

Almost.

Trending

RIGHT?!

Egging a mailbox is a felony?

Who knew?

Heh.

Hey, you’d be speechless too in this situation.

We know we would be.

***

Related:

Gun-grabbing-ghoul blaming Clarence Thomas for death of 20-year-old mother pushing a stroller shot in NYC does NOT go well, like at all

Patricia Heaton takes on HORDE of frothy-mouthed pro-aborts after DROPPING Elizabeth Warren for attacking crisis pregnancy centers and BOOM

Jan 6th Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin falls APART under basic questioning from Jake Tapper on Hutchinson’s testimony (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bidendrunk drivingVice