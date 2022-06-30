Wasn’t Biden’s first wife killed by a drunk driver? Isn’t that how the story goes?

Or is this another one of those weird ‘stutter’ things that people aren’t sure is true or not?

Hey, we’re not judging … ok, that’s not entirely true. We are judging here.

C’mon man, drunk driving shouldn’t be a felony? Really? Does Joe have any idea how many people are killed by drunk drivers? Twenty-nine Americans are killed by drunk drivers, every day.

Well Biden does not think people should be arrested for drunk driving… pic.twitter.com/dKg8JDjIHl — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 30, 2022

They’re speechless.

And the look on the guy’s face? HA HA HA HA HA

What do you say or do when the leader of the free world says something so absolutely stupid right in front of you? Do you agree even if he’s nuts? Or do you kindly remind the president how many Americans have been killed by drunk drivers?

You almost have to feel for these hosts.

Almost.

Wha-wha-what??? — Chuck Sperling (@chuckontheright) June 30, 2022

RIGHT?!

Same guy who claims a drunk driver killed his first wife! Interesting! — Dewey Finn (@therightreader) June 30, 2022

Ignoring the "felony DUI isn't a big deal"… he obviously isn't aware of how many things are felonies these days. Egging a mailbox is a felony. Technically, lying about your age or sharing a password on a website is a felony. — Colleen (@PiedViper) June 30, 2022

Egging a mailbox is a felony?

Who knew?

Heh.

Even the hosts were speechless. Wow. — Dodger Nation (@Chuck_U_Todd) June 30, 2022

Hey, you’d be speechless too in this situation.

We know we would be.

***

